Politics / After the ICE Killing in Minneapolis, Will Truth Prevail? Can Trump and Kristi Noem maintain their blatant lies in the face of multiple videos that show the victim was trying to drive away when she was shot three times by an ICE agent?

Law enforcement and a protester on the scene after an ICE agent shot and killed a woman in Minneapolis on January 7.

(Stephen Maturen / Getty Images)

Sometimes reality is over-scripted. But the victim’s name turned out to be Good.

Renee Nicole Good, 37, was murdered by ICE agents in Minneapolis Wednesday morning. She seemed to be trying to turn away from an ICE caravan, when an agent ran up to her window and shot her three times, apparently in the face. We only learned her name many hours later. It was the ninth ICE shooting since September. She was a US citizen (and white).

If the videos of Good’s murder–there are many angles–showed the gunshot wounds, they would be pulled off (most) social media. Networks would never air them. Because, somehow, no angle showed bloody carnage, we can watch multiple videos, which were to me almost equally devastating. She might have started out blocking an ICE show-of-force motorcade. That’s not even clear yet. After we hear the gunshots, the videos showed Good’s Honda veer sharply left, then crash into parked cars; then we heard the car horn going off. I don’t know if that’s because she collapsed onto it, or if that’s what cars do when they crash. I’m blessed not to know.

This is the longest video I’ve seen of the killing and the aftermath. It’s very hard to watch.

There’s a video of a doctor who was her neighbor, trying to find out if she was ok. ICE didn’t allow it.

We saw video of her neighbors begging ICE agents to get to Good’s car to see if she was alive. ICE blocked them.

New video footage shows ICE agents blocking a doctor from checking on the Minneapolis woman who was shot. — Pop Crave (@popcrave.com) 2026-01-07T22:36:14.892Z

We also saw video of a white airbag covered with red blood inside her car. Her glove compartment was filled with stuffed animals. She had a six-year-old child. Her partner stood on the sidewalk, screaming as she was gunned down.

The glove compartment of the woman killed by ICE was filled with stuffed animals. (original– graphic– photo here: https://t.co/STqdRIyiRK ) pic.twitter.com/sQVWuleY3F — Erin "Skeleton Factory" Ryan (@morninggloria) January 7, 2026

Contacted by reporters, Good’s mother said, “She was probably terrified…She was loving, forgiving and affectionate.”

That wasn’t Homeland Security Official Kristi Noem’s line. She insisted “rioters began blocking ICE officers and one of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them,” after which an ICE officer fired “defensive shots.” (She reiterated this bullshit hours later, after we’d seen videos proving her lie.)

Donald Trump, known liar, echoed Noem.