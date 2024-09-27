Society / Payback Time: Now It’s the Machinists’ Turn to Mount the Barricades The current strike at Boeing over lost wages and stolen pensions is a fight that has been brewing for a long time.

Workers with picket signs outside the Boeing Co. manufacturing facility during a strike in Everett, Washington, on Friday, September 13. (M. Scott Brauer / Getty Images)

The big labor battles of the past year—from the Teamsters’ UPS contract fight to the autoworkers Stand Up strike, to the actors’ and screenwriters’ four-month walkout—herald a renewed determination by workers to claw back the billions of dollars stolen from them by corporate America in the last generation.

Next up: the 32,000 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), who struck the aerospace giant Boeing on September 13 after rejecting—by 96 percent—an offer that failed to make up for a decade of stagnant wages and also failed to restore the members’ pensions, taken from them in bare-knuckle bargaining by the company a decade ago.

This fight has been building for a long time.

In late 2013, Boeing executives demanded that Washington State hand over $8.7 billion in tax benefits and workers accept major concessions, or the company would move thousands of production jobs out of state. Notwithstanding Boeing’s record profits, the Democratic state legislature caved, rushing into special session and passing an emergency law that handed Boeing the largest tax break in US history. Democratic Governor Jay Inslee hailed the measure as “a great step forward for the state of Washington.” Simultaneously, behind closed doors, national union leaders negotiated a 10-year deal with Boeing that froze the pension for incumbent workers, completely eliminated it for all future hires, and slashed pay. The union leaders forced a contract ratification vote during the company’s annual end-of-year shutdown, when many workers were out of town. The vote passed, but barely.

The workers’ rightful bitterness has had 10 years to marinate, during which time corporate executives and shareholders have reaped billions—while shamefully breaking their promise by cutting over 12,000 jobs in Washington State.

To hear it from workers on the picket line, this strike is not just about paychecks; it’s also about payback.

The company’s contract offer was “a slap in the face,” longtime Boeing worker Mari Baker told the BBC. “They just took everything away. They took away our pensions, they took away our bonuses that people rely on.”

The rejected offer kept wages shockingly low. New machinists working on $400 million airplanes would start out at $20–22 an hour—well below what it takes to afford a one-bedroom apartment in the Seattle area (and even less than what my teenage daughter makes at our local bakery, 15 minutes from the 737 assembly plant).

“Everybody’s going to fight,” striking machinist Jeff Dodge told me on the picket line outside the 737 plant. “I’m just real happy there’s a lot of people here who are willing to fight, because I’ve wanted to fight for a long time.”

The pension that the machinists lost was not particularly lucrative—around $2,000 a month for higher-seniority workers—but it provided retirees with a modicum of financial security on top of Social Security. It was a defined benefit plan—Boeing put money into the pension fund, and workers got a monthly pension check once they retired.