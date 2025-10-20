Feature / Trump’s AI Deregulation Is His Oppenheimer Moment He has chosen to unleash a powerful and potentially cataclysmic new technology on the world with no regard for consequences.

This article appears in the November 2025 issue, with the headline “Trump’s Oppenheimer Moment.”

During the summer of 1945, the leaders of the Manhattan Project in Los Alamos, New Mexico, faced a momentous decision. The original motive for developing the atomic bomb—the need to counter a possible German A-bomb—had evaporated in May with the end of the war in Europe, and many atomic scientists were opposed to the use of such a weapon on Japan (then already on the brink of surrender). Nonetheless, top officials at Los Alamos, led by J. Robert Oppenheimer, chose to accelerate work on the bomb, enabling the fateful attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. In doing so, they knowingly ignited a global nuclear arms race that persists to this day.

We might think of this deeply consequential decision sequence as an “Oppenheimer moment”—a time when senior officials choose to unleash a powerful and potentially cataclysmic new technology on the world without knowing the consequences of doing so or having adopted rigorous safeguards beforehand.

Now, in perhaps the most significant Oppenheimer moment since 1945, President Donald Trump has chosen to unleash another powerful and potentially cataclysmic new technology on the world: superintelligent artificial intelligence. On July 23, at the “Winning the AI Race” summit in Washington, DC, Trump released his administration’s “AI Action Plan”—an official blueprint for the unfettered corporate development of “frontier” AI models with vast but unknown capabilities. Claiming that the United States is in an existential struggle to achieve AI dominance before its rivals do—language long used with respect to nuclear weapons—he insisted that the US must “win” the AI “race,” no matter the risks or the costs.

“America is the country that started the AI race. And as president of the United States, I’m here today to declare that America is going to win it,” Trump announced. “My administration will use every tool at our disposal to ensure that the United States can build and maintain the largest, most powerful, and most advanced AI infrastructure anywhere on the planet.”

To attain this objective, top industry and government officials believe, the United States must lead in the development of advanced or “frontier” AI models—those capable of feats far surpassing the ones achieved by the original ChatGPT. Such models are expected to duplicate or outperform human cognition in many respects, such as by analyzing vast troves of data, identifying significant patterns, and devising (and then carrying out) responses to any identified threats or problems. These capabilities, it is claimed, will enable scientists to find cures for diseases and discover novel solutions to climate change—as well as equip robots with a capacity to locate and attack enemy forces on their own.

But the development of these frontier AI models poses two major challenges: the need for giant data centers and other computing infrastructure, along with massive amounts of electricity and water to keep them running; and the risk that the technology will fail, with unforeseeable but potentially calamitous consequences. Neither of these challenges was addressed in any meaningful way in the administration’s AI Action Plan, but they require our careful attention.

The need for mammoth computing capabilities (or “compute,” in industry lingo) derives from the fact that the large language models (LLMs) that will be used to develop advanced AI must be fed enormous amounts of data (think: everything ever posted on the Internet) in order to “train” them to recognize and respond to patterns in speech, writing, visual imagery, and so on. Storing all this raw data and enabling AI systems to sift through it millions and millions of times during the training process requires giant data centers with enormous banks of computer servers arranged in stacks, linked by endless miles of cables.

To improve on existing LLMs, the leading AI firms will need vastly increased compute power—which will require the construction of many more and substantially larger data centers. Many of the giant centers now being built by Google, Meta (Facebook), Amazon, Microsoft, and OpenAI are the size of a small airport, and some in the planning stage are said to be the size of a small city. Powering all of these stacked servers requires enormous amounts of electricity and water (to cool the machines). OpenAI, for example, plans to build five giant data centers with a combined electrical demand equivalent to 3 million households (which is roughly the number in the entire state of Massachusetts.)

Those five companies are expected to spend $320 billion on new construction in 2025 alone. Yet hundreds of billions more will be needed to ensure that there will be enough compute power to underwrite the next big advances in AI. And then there are the potential limitations on the availability of energy and water. According to a recent report from the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, AI data centers could account for as much as 12 percent of total US electricity consumption in 2028.

To acquire all that electricity, AI firms are seeking every available source of energy, including coal, natural gas, nuclear power, and renewables. But domestic energy production is not keeping pace with this rising demand, and the Trump administration is obstructing the expansion of renewable energy capacity, so the scramble for advanced AI is likely to result in both rising carbon emissions (as these firms consume more fossil fuels) and increased competition with states and municipalities for electricity, leading to higher consumer prices.

Unleashing havoc: Trump proudly displays a signed executive order that will stymie all AI regulation. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Proponents of advanced AI models, both in government and industry, claim that future systems will endow the United States with unprecedented wealth and health. “AI will enable Americans to discover new materials, synthesize new chemicals, manufacture new drugs, and develop new methods to harness energy,” the AI Action Plan asserts. Whether AI will actually achieve all these outcomes remains to be seen: Google, Meta, Amazon, and Microsoft are not in the business of solving our health problems or developing new (presumably climate-friendly) energy sources; rather, their overriding objective is to sell business products and services in order to recoup their colossal investments in compute power. But whatever the intended use of frontier models, we can be sure of one thing: AI will remain an unreliable, error-prone technology.