The Future of Media Is Journalist-Run It has already been a dire year for the industry, but the shoots of a thriving media ecosystem are here.

A new journalist- and community-run media ecosystem is emerging. (Halfpoint Images / Getty)

One night during his freshman year of high school, the writer and editor Osita Nwanevu watched an episode of Cold Case that featured some exciting music—music that “sounded radically different” from anything he’d listened to before. He wanted to hear more.

The library had Nevermind on CD; the next time I went, I checked it out. To date, it’s the most personally consequential item I’ve ever borrowed from a library. It fundamentally rewired me. No book touches it. I took it to school in my CD player every day. I checked out a [Kurt] Cobain biography and read it three times. I checked out Cobain’s journals and hunted for information about the bands he mentioned. That led me to a website called Pitchfork. I discovered they’d published a book the library had—The Pitchfork 500: Our Guide to the Greatest Songs from Punk to the Present. I checked that out too and listened to every track I could find on YouTube.

This essay—which goes on to clobber Matt Yglesias for his poor understanding of punk rock—skims elegantly between libraries, music, education, and punditry. Nwanevu’s defense of punk’s fidelity of purpose, its independence, and its DIY ethos, combines scholarly, meticulously careful rhetoric with a sense of irrepressible fun. It appeared recently in Flaming Hydra, the cooperative I helped found this year with 50-some fellow writers and artists; we publish a daily newsletter offering rich and fiery journalism, essays, fiction, art, and criticism. On any given day you might have read Anna Merlan on her brush with the NXIVM cult; or Gabriel Snyder, whose belt buckle appeared at the center of a story about Brooklyn’s part in the Civil War; or Jonathan M. Katz on the aftermath of his viral TikTok, in which he exposed the mendacity of Alabama’s US Senator Katie Britt.

Flaming Hydra is just one of many promising journalist-run projects that have sprung up in recent years to keep independent, reader-focused media alive and thriving.

Dozens of publications have crashed over the last decade, leaving tens of thousands of journalists out of work: So far this year, Vice, Business Insider, The Messenger, the Los Angeles Times, Sports Illustrated, Pitchfork, and BuzzFeed have announced mass layoffs or closures. Since 2020, more than 50,000 media jobs have vanished.

Media professionals have found themselves obliged to play a version of musical chairs in which the chairs keep bursting into flames or plunging through trapdoors, leaving only a few splintery stools around for those lucky enough to grab one. Little wonder that a lot of journalists, writers, and editors are choosing to build alternatives—and not only because we know that the avaricious and ignorant practices of the “investor class” are responsible for this mess but because we know that we’re the ones making the product readers are buying. The foundational transaction is so simple, when you take the MBA-speak out of the equation. People want to know what the hell is going on, and we want to find out and tell them.

Despite what executives may think at OpenAI or anywhere else in Silicon Valley, no machine can produce the inventiveness, the wit, or the pleasure of connection provided by writing and art made by talented people. No machine can produce that kind of delight or surprise. They will never get within a mile of Tom Scocca writing on the nature of goblins or Carrie Frye on Shirley Jackson’s imaginary tiara. Only real people can do that.

Flaming Hydra, 404 Media, Aftermath, and Hell Gate are worker-owned cooperatives, and so is Defector, which celebrated its third birthday last fall. Other journalist-run publications are nonprofits, like Documented, the Colorado Sun, and Block Club Chicago. Some of these projects rebuilt over the foundations of badly managed or shuttered publications, and others started from scratch; some have achieved profitability, and others are just starting to build it. What they have in common is that the primary goal is doing real journalism. These publishers want to find and keep intelligent, engaged readers—and that means that serving those readers well, and sustainably, comes before maximizing profits.