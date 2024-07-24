Society / StudentNation / At My High School, the Library Is for Everything but Books The administration has rebranded our library as a communal space for doing almost everything except reading.

A student looking for a book in a school library.

(Anastasiia Krivenok / Getty)

Take a peek into the library at Burlingame High School, located on the northern edge of Silicon Valley in California, and you’ll find students doing schoolwork on their computers, talking with friends, playing chess, or checking in with their college and career advisor. No one is reading a book.

According to school records, only about 50 books were checked out by students during the 2023 fall semester. In response, the administration has decided to take a different approach, rebranding the library as a student union—a communal space for students to interact and complete school work.

At the beginning of this transition last year, the school moved the College and Career Center into the library. This year, this school is removing any book that has not been checked out for over a decade.

While school officials say the change is meant to cater to student needs and interests, it also feels like a capitulation to the basic fact that many in my generation simply don’t read much anymore—at least not books. A recent survey found that nearly 50 percent of American adults read zero books in 2023. Another by Gallup in 2022 found a similar decline in reading among young adults though not as severe as older age groups.

“I don’t really read any books outside of what’s assigned in my English class because I feel like many high schoolers don’t have that extra free time to read for enjoyment,” said junior Dora Yang.

According to Burlingame High School librarian Rebecca Velasco, she’s only seen around 10 students check out books since January 2024. “The numbers are pretty low. We have gone through our books and gotten rid of the books that kids just weren’t checking out, or are severely outdated. I could probably count on both hands, kids that came in to check out books just for reading on their own time,” Velasco said.

All of this is happening as, across the country, states are fighting over what books students should or shouldn’t read. According to PEN America, there were 1,477 instances of individual books being banned during the 2022–23 school year, affecting 874 unique titles. Bans were most prevalent in Texas, Florida, Missouri, Utah, and South Carolina.

With growing technology use and addiction, most teenagers I know prefer digital textbooks over physical ones. Many use SparkNotes or LitCharts—which offer short summaries—rather than reading an assigned text. We spend our spare time surfing social media instead of diving into a novel. Revamping the library and stripping it of books will simply reinforce this trend.

“I think with Google being so prominent now, kids don’t come into the library to do research anymore because your research is essentially at your fingertips,” Velasco said. “I still think it is crucial and super important to get kids in here, even if it’s just checking out novels and books on their own. The benefit of a physical book is huge and we need to keep that going.”

According to a study conducted by The Age, while most students had access to school libraries and were frequently given time to use them, almost half were not regular weekly borrowers. Around 17 percent borrowed once or twice a month, 13 percent a few times a year, and another 13 percent never or almost never borrowed books at all.