Society / Why the Establishment Loves Smearing Young People as Antisemites Pundits and politicians are elevating blatantly dishonest polls to shore up an indefensible war.

Holocaust deniers? Antisemites? Really??!! Activists from Jewish Voice for Peace occupy the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty on November 6, 2023. (Stephanie Keith / Getty Images)

Wars, which are often launched by the old and fought by the young, have a way of opening up generation gaps. That was notably true of both the First World War and the American intervention in Vietnam, each of which produced a disillusioned cohort of youths that distrusted their elders: the “lost generation” of the 1920s and the New Left of the 1960s. This effect can even apply to countries where the fighting is witnessed only secondhand: Israel’s ferocious onslaught against the Palestinians, which erupted after the October 7 Hamas attack of last year and continues unabated, has widened the existing generation gap in the United States. In April, a Pew poll showed that 33 percent of Americans age 18 to 39 are more sympathetic to the Palestinians in the conflict, against 14 percent who are more sympathetic to Israelis. By contrast, among those over 65, only 9 percent are more sympathetic to Palestinians, while 47 percent are more sympathetic to Israelis.

This generation gap has led to a new wave of political mobilization on college campuses—but has also sparked an establishment backlash, with older politicians and pundits outdoing themselves in dumping on the young. On May 9, Hillary Clinton gave voice to the bitter scorn of many in her generation by smugly proclaiming on MSNBC, “I have had many conversations, as you have had, with a lot of young people over the last many months now. They don’t know very much at all about the history of the Middle East, or frankly about history in many areas of the world, including in our own country.”

Those who share Hillary Clinton’s establishment politics were strengthened in their conviction by two startling polls that appeared to show that young Americans were not just pro-Palestinians but also had a proclivity toward supporting Hamas and denying the Holocaust. Both polls were beset with methodological flaws that made them worthless as measures of public opinion, yet both were widely touted by right-wing and centrist pundits and politicians.

On December 7, 2023, The Economist summed up the finding of a poll it commissioned:

A new poll from YouGov/The Economist suggests that Yad Vashem has its work cut out. Young Americans—or at least the subset of them who take part in surveys—appear to be remarkably ignorant about one of modern history’s greatest crimes. Some 20% of respondents aged 18-29 think that the Holocaust is a myth, compared with 8% of those aged 30-44 (see chart). An additional 30% of young Americans said they do not know whether the Holocaust is a myth. Many respondents espouse the canard that Jews wield too much power in America: young people are nearly five times more likely to think this than are those aged 65 and older (28% versus 6%).

When weighing The Economist’s report, pay particular attention to its carefully hedged caveat, “at least the subset of them who take part in surveys.” This proviso in fact ends up destroying the whole poll.

A week after the Economist article, a polling outfit calling itself Harvard/Harris released a poll claiming that 51 percent of young people believe that the solution of the current conflict is “for Israel to be ended and given to Hamas and the Palestinians.” Harvard/Harris, despite its lofty Ivy League name, is in fact run by the infamous strategist Mark Penn. An erstwhile adviser to Bill and Hillary Clinton, Penn is notorious for his sleaziness and willingness to engage in racist attacks (as when he tried to make a campaign issue of Barack Obama’s youthful cocaine use). Penn is such a miscreant there have even been calls for his outfit to be ousted from his perch at Harvard, an institution (as the career of Jeffrey Epstein illustrates) not exactly notable for its moral delicacy.

It would be excessively kind to describe these polls as shoddy. They are, in fact, wildly dishonest. They both rely on the same flawed methodology of opt-in online sampling. In a thorough and devasting refutation of the Economist poll, the Pew Research Center noted that this method is “an approach where people are not selected randomly but are instead recruited from a variety of online sources like banner ads or social media.”