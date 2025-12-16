The Epstein Survivors Are Demanding Accountability Now
The passage of the Epstein Files Transparency Act is a big step—but its champions are keeping the pressure on.
“The survivors won!” announced representative Ro Khanna (D-CA) after he and Thomas Massie (R-KY)—with a late assist from Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA)—secured a remarkable 427–1 vote in the House of Representatives for their Epstein Files Transparency Act. The November 18 vote was immediately followed by unanimous approval in the Senate, in a rare assertion of authority by an otherwise dismal 119th Congress. Yet instead of taking a victory lap, Khanna and Massie kept talking about what had been accomplished by the courageous survivors of the child-sex-trafficking abuses perpetrated by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, and their elite associates.
It is not often that members of Congress steer attention to others. But Khanna and Massie did just that. Long before the unlikely legislative partners made their bold decision to take on both Donald Trump—who had long sought to downplay his ties to Epstein—and the disinclination of both major parties to launch a political fight that was likely to reveal bipartisan wrongdoing, survivors were demanding the release of Justice Department and FBI documents and investigative materials regarding Epstein and those with alleged ties to the deceased sex offender.
These congressional votes were correctly understood as rebukes to Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), who for months had used every tool in his legislative toolkit to prevent the House from considering the transparency act. Trump finally buckled, as did a grumbling Johnson, after it became clear that Khanna and Massie were not letting up—and after Democrats released a tranche of e-mails that suggested Trump had closer ties to Epstein than was previously known. The votes showed that, in Khanna’s words, “We do not have to be supplicants to Donald Trump…. [Congress] is a coequal branch of government.” By “taking on the Epstein class who have been shielded for too long,” the California Democrat argued, Congress had taken “a step toward changing our rotten system.” But that step was only possible, Khanna reminds us, because the survivors had the courage to reveal the extent of the rot and the vital importance of addressing it.
Current Issue
The Epstein Files Transparency Act mandated the full release of the files by December 19. But survivors are still speaking up, knowing the fight is far from over, as a group of them explained in a powerful letter, titled “What We’re Bracing For,” that we produce below.
Thanks to the bravery of survivors, advocates, and champions in Congress, we have won an important victory: the passage of legislation to release the Epstein files. But our fight is far from over. As the release of these files approaches, we want the public to understand what survivors are bracing for—and why your support is needed now more than ever.
1. Attempts to Blame Victims Instead of Perpetrators
For decades, Epstein escaped accountability by portraying his victims as “bad girls” or unreliable witnesses. We know this tactic will be used again to protect his enablers. Some of us were neglected or vulnerable children. Some were manipulated into recruiting others our own age. These were deliberate strategies used by Epstein, Maxwell, and all sex traffickers. These tactics reflect on the predators—not on us. We refuse to be blamed for the abuse committed against us.
2. Incomplete or Selective Disclosures
Aside from redacting victims’ names, we are demanding full transparency. Survivors and the public deserve access to all Epstein-related files—not selective releases designed to shield the powerful. We call on our allies in Congress and beyond to keep fighting for complete disclosure.
3. Escalating Threats to Our Safety
Many survivors have already received death threats and other forms of intimidation. We expect these threats to intensify once the files are released. We are asking every federal and state law-enforcement agency with jurisdiction to investigate these threats and protect the survivors who have come forward.
4. Efforts to Divide and Discredit Us
We are already hearing attempts to pit survivors against each other—especially through the false claim that anyone who was over 18 “wasn’t really a victim.” We reject this outright. Some of us were 18, 20, or 22 when we were exploited. Some were vulnerable due to childhood trauma or poverty. Some were assaulted using intimidation, manipulation, or force. Age does not undo vulnerability, nor does turning 18 make someone “fair game” for a pair of wealthy, calculated predators.
Epstein and Maxwell targeted girls and young women using a range of tactics, but the outcome was the same: devastation that many of us still carry today. As adult women now, we stand united—and we refuse to let anyone divide or diminish us.
Popular“swipe left below to view more authors”Swipe →
-
What the Noam Chomsky–Jeffrey Epstein E-mails Tell Us What the Noam Chomsky–Jeffrey Epstein E-mails Tell Us
-
David Nasaw’s Unsparing Tour of America’s World War II and Its Aftermath David Nasaw’s Unsparing Tour of America’s World War II and Its Aftermath
-
How the Groypers Hope to Remake Trump’s GOP How the Groypers Hope to Remake Trump’s GOP
-
Don’t Listen to the Ghouls Exploiting the Tragedy of Bondi Beach Don’t Listen to the Ghouls Exploiting the Tragedy of Bondi Beach
Signed by: Maria Farmer, Annie Farmer, Courtney Wild, Anouska de Georgiou, Rachel Benavidez, Jess Michaels, Marijke Chartouni, Danielle Bensky, Liz Stein, Marina Lacerda, Ashley Rubright, Sharlene Rochard, Teresa J. Helm, Lara Blume Mcgee, Sky and Amanda Roberts, Haley Robson, Jena-Lisa Jones, Wendy Pesante, and 10 Jane Does
Disobey authoritarians, support The Nation
Over the past year you’ve read Nation writers like Elie Mystal, Kaveh Akbar, John Nichols, Joan Walsh, Bryce Covert, Dave Zirin, Jeet Heer, Michael T. Klare, Katha Pollitt, Amy Littlefield, Gregg Gonsalves, and Sasha Abramsky take on the Trump family’s corruption, set the record straight about Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s catastrophic Make America Healthy Again movement, survey the fallout and human cost of the DOGE wrecking ball, anticipate the Supreme Court’s dangerous antidemocratic rulings, and amplify successful tactics of resistance on the streets and in Congress.
We publish these stories because when members of our communities are being abducted, household debt is climbing, and AI data centers are causing water and electricity shortages, we have a duty as journalists to do all we can to inform the public.
In 2026, our aim is to do more than ever before—but we need your support to make that happen.
Through December 31, a generous donor will match all donations up to $75,000. That means that your contribution will be doubled, dollar for dollar. If we hit the full match, we’ll be starting 2026 with $150,000 to invest in the stories that impact real people’s lives—the kinds of stories that billionaire-owned, corporate-backed outlets aren’t covering.
With your support, our team will publish major stories that the president and his allies won’t want you to read. We’ll cover the emerging military-tech industrial complex and matters of war, peace, and surveillance, as well as the affordability crisis, hunger, housing, healthcare, the environment, attacks on reproductive rights, and much more. At the same time, we’ll imagine alternatives to Trumpian rule and uplift efforts to create a better world, here and now.
While your gift has twice the impact, I’m asking you to support The Nation with a donation today. You’ll empower the journalists, editors, and fact-checkers best equipped to hold this authoritarian administration to account.
I hope you won’t miss this moment—donate to The Nation today.
Onward,
Katrina vanden Heuvel
Editor and publisher, The Nation
More from The Nation
David Nasaw’s Unsparing Tour of America’s World War II and Its Aftermath David Nasaw’s Unsparing Tour of America’s World War II and Its Aftermath
A gimlet-eyed and honest accounting of the war’s hidden costs that still affect us today.
The Fight to Keep New Orleans From Becoming “Everywhere Else” The Fight to Keep New Orleans From Becoming “Everywhere Else”
Twenty years after Katrina, the cultural workers who kept New Orleans alive are demanding not to be pushed aside.
Breaking the LAPD’s Choke Hold Breaking the LAPD’s Choke Hold
How the late-20th-century battles over race and policing in Los Angeles foreshadowed the Trump era.
The EEOC Is Now Letting Workplace Discrimination Stand The EEOC Is Now Letting Workplace Discrimination Stand
The agency is unlawfully giving up on fighting disparate impact discrimination—meaning it’s “open season” on employees.
Mayor of LA to America: “Beware!” Mayor of LA to America: “Beware!”
Trump has made Los Angeles a testing ground for military intervention on our streets. Mayor Karen Bass says her city has become an example for how to fight back.
Don’t Listen to the Ghouls Exploiting the Tragedy of Bondi Beach Don’t Listen to the Ghouls Exploiting the Tragedy of Bondi Beach
The dead have one use to these people: They exist to justify Israel’s conquest of Gaza and the Palestinian blood that now will surely be shed. Facts be damned.