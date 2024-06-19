Society / Elliott Abrams: Convicted Liar, Defender of Dictators, Accomplice to Genocide—and Foreign Policy Wise Man A career nearly as steeped in blood as Henry Kissinger’s hasn’t prevented the establishment from embracing—and whitewashing—this serial slanderer.

Elliott Abrams, former special representative for Iran and Venezuela at the US Department of State, listens during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on September 24, 2020, in Washington, DC. (Susan Walsh / AP Photo and Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The name “Elliott Abrams” has been popping up a great deal of late in the news coverage of Israel’s war in Gaza. This should come as no surprise, as Abrams is an eager source for mainstream media journalists and a reliable defender of everything Israel does. When quoted, reporters tend to describe him as a “veteran American conservative” (The New York Times), a “Middle East specialist” (The New York Times), a “deputy national security adviser under Bush” (The Washington Post), or “a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations” (The Washington Post).

These descriptions are not untrue, but they miss the point. The proper ID for Elliott Abrams should read: “The US official under Ronald Reagan who engendered what a UN Truth Commission specifically termed ‘genocide’ in Guatemala, defended mass murder in El Salvador, lied repeatedly to Congress about his role in the Iran-Contra scandal, and having returned to government under George W. Bush after having been pardoned for his crimes by George H.W. Bush, proceeded to also undermine democracy among the Palestinians and to empower Hamas.”

Abrams is the US foreign policy’s living, breathing Heart of Darkness. That he is treated as the equivalent of an old-fashioned “wise man” in the mainstream media and has made himself a mainstay in the most influential foreign policy think tank (the Council on Foreign Relations) provides incontrovertible evidence of the long-standing moral rot at the center of US foreign policy politics—a rot that long preceded the ascent of Donald Trump and his MAGA minions.

Before Ronald Reagan appointed Abrams to be his assistant secretary of state for human rights and humanitarian affairs, he was best known for being Norman Podhoretz’s ambitious son-in-law. The neocon network got him hired by both Pat Moynihan and Henry “Scoop” Jackson as a Senate staffer. With Reagan’s election, he ascended to the State Department in 1982 just a the US-funded Salvadoran military and its associated death squads were ravaging that country, committing an estimated 85 percent of the 22,000 investigated examples of murder, torture and disappearance compiled by the UN-sponsored Truth Commission, whose report was released 12 years after the end of El Salvador’s civil war. (The Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front [FMLN] guerrillas were deemed responsible for the remainder.) In one particularly gruesome—but all too representative—example, the US-trained Atlacatl Battalion military conducted a massacre of hundreds of civilians in an area thought to be sympathetic to the rebels, murdering more than 500 people in six villages.

In just one of those villages, El Mozote, 200 people were killed, the men were tortured and executed, then the women were executed and, finally, the children, by soldiers spraying machine-gun fire into a tiny building where they were hiding. It was also during this period that the beloved Salvadoran Archbishop Oscar Romero, who was critical of the US-supported dictatorship, was murdered on orders of Salvadoran Maj. Roberto d’Aubuisson.

Brave journalists and human rights workers risked their lives to get the truth of these crimes to the US public. But when asked about these events in Congress, Abrams repeatedly lied about what the US knew about these events and attacked the reputations of those who tried to tell the truth. Regarding El Mozote, Abrams told a Senate committee that the press reports were not “credible” and that “it appears to be an incident that is at least being significantly misused, at the very best, by the guerrillas.”

As for d’Aubuisson, Abrams insisted, “Anybody who thinks you’re going to find a cable that says that Roberto d’Aubuisson murdered the archbishop is a fool.” In fact the truth commission discovered two such (later) declassified cables. He has since claimed that “the administration’s record in El Salvador is one of fabulous achievement,” and attacks on it are “a post-Cold War effort to rewrite history.”

Even more egregious, if possible, was Abrams’s role regarding Guatemala. Gen. Efraín Ríos Montt executed a coup there in 1982 with US support as the country’s military forces engaged in crimes against humanity—including genocide—against the indigenous people in the Ixil region of the department of Quiché, according to the findings of a three-judge panel appointed by the UN. At the time, as the State Department’s top human rights official, Abrams credited the dictator with having “brought considerable progress” on human rights issues and insisted that “the amount of killing of innocent civilians is being reduced step by step.” He demanded that Congress provide Ríos Montt’s regime with advanced arms because its alleged “progress need[ed] to be rewarded and encouraged.”