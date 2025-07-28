Society / What We Can Learn About Immigration From an Unlikely Source: Ronald Reagan Rather than deporting millions of migrants, this Republican president opted for the opposite strategy—legalizing them.

Ronald Reagan signing the 1986 Immigration Reform and Control Act (Bettmann / Getty Images)

The number of illegal aliens in America had risen to an alarming level, and the Republican president in the White House was determined to take strong action. But rather than deporting millions of migrants, this Republican president opted for the opposite strategy: legalizing them.

Ronald Reagan is not known for his compassion toward the less fortunate. This is the president who struck 400,000 families off the aid rolls and made a million people ineligible for food stamps. Overall, Reagan cut federal spending for lower-income programs other than housing by almost one-third.

But even Reagan rejected the pointless cruelty and economic disruption of a campaign to deport 5 million people who lacked legal status but were simply trying to support themselves and their families. “I believe in the idea of amnesty for those who have put down roots and lived here, even though sometime back they may have entered illegally,” he said in 1984.

With Reagan’s support, Congress passed a bipartisan bill in 1986— the Immigration Reform and Control Act—that created the largest immigration legalization program in American history: permanent residency, with a path to citizenship, for 2.7 million undocumented aliens.

Today we face another crossroads in immigration policy. But this time it is Democrats who have an opening to do the right thing—morally, economically, and politically.

First, however, we have to understand how we got here.

Besides amnesty, the 1986 law had a second, equally important, objective: drying up the flow of illegal crossings that had made amnesty a necessity. For this, the legislation strengthened enforcement at the southern border.

But that goal was not met. After initially declining by half, apprehensions of unauthorized immigrants at the border surged to their pre-reform level of 1.6 million by 1996, only a decade after passage of the act. The newly founded NAFTA was driving the influx, as unrestrained competition from its more developed partners devastated the Mexican economy.

While an expanded Border Patrol caught millions, other millions slipped through. The number of illegal aliens in the USA—mostly Mexicans—climbed steeply from 3.5 million in 1990 to 8.7 million in 2000.

Failure to secure the border gave amnesty a taint. A New York Times editorial summarized the prevailing view in 2000: