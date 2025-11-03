Politics / Our Racist, Terrifying Deepfake Future Is Here A faked viral video of a white CEO shoplifting is one thing. What happens when an AI-generated video incriminates a Black suspect? That’s coming, and we’re completely unprepared.

An AI-generated video on the platform Sora purports to depict Open AI CEO Sam Altman shoplifting from Target.

(Via x.com)

Last month, social media was flooded by a CCTV clip of Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, stealing from Target and getting stopped by a store security guard. Except he wasn’t, really—that was just the first clip to go viral from Sora, Open AI’s new social media platform of AI video, which is to say, an app created solely so people can make, post, and remix deepfakes. Sora isn’t the first app that lets people create phony videos of themselves and others, though the realism of its output is groundbreaking. Still, it’s all harmless, satirical fun when the subject is a white tech billionaire who—even with hyperrealistic video of the crime—no one believes would ever commit petty theft.

But the disturbing implications of this technology are clear as soon as you consider that AI can be used just as easily to make deepfakes that incriminate the poor, the marginalized, and the already over-policed—folks for whom guilt is the default conclusion with the flimsiest evidence. What happens when racist police, convinced as they so often are of a suspect’s wrongdoing based solely on their evidence of their Blackness, are presented with AI-generated video “proof”? What about when law enforcement officials, who are already legally permitted to use faked incriminating evidence to dupe suspects into confessing—real-life examples have included forged DNA lab reports, phony polygraph test results, and falsified fingerprint “matches”—start regularly using AI to manufacture “incontrovertible evidence” for the same? How long until, as legal scholars Hillary B. Farber and Anoo D. Vyasin suggest, “the police show a suspect a deepfaked video of a witness who claims to have seen the suspect commit the crime, or a deepfaked video of ‘an accomplice’ who confesses to the crime and simultaneously implicates the suspect”? Or, as Wake Forest law professor Wayne A. Logan queries, until law enforcement starts regularly showing innocent-but-assumed-guilty suspects deepfaked “video falsely indicating their presence at a crime scene”? “It is inevitable that this type of police fabrication will enter the interrogation room,” Farber and Vyasin conclude in a recent paper, “if it has not already.”

We should also assume that means it’s only a matter of time before law enforcement—who lie so often under oath that the term “testilying” exists specifically to describe police perjury—begin creating and planting that evidence on innocent Black people. This isn’t paranoia. The criminal justice system already disproportionately railroads Black folks, who make up just 13.6 percent of the US population but account for nearly 60 percent of those exonerated since 1992 by the Innocence Project. What’s more, almost 60 percent of Black exonerees were wrongly convicted thanks to police and other officials’ misconduct (compared to just 52 percent for white exonerees). The numbers are even more appalling when it comes to wrongful convictions for murder, with a 2022 report finding Black people are nearly eight times more likely to be wrongly convicted of murder than white people. Official misconduct helped wrongfully convict 78 percent of Black folks who are exonerated for murder, versus 64 percent of white defendants. In death penalty cases, misconduct was a factor in 87 percent of cases with Black defendants, compared to 68 percent of cases with white defendants. The Innocence Project has found that almost one in four people it has freed since 1989 had pleaded guilty to crimes they didn’t commit—and that the vast majority of those, about 75 percent, were Black or brown. Imagine how those numbers will look when you add AI to the tricks of the coercive trade.

Sora, and the other AI slop factories that represent its major competitors, including Vibes from Meta (ex-Facebook) and Veo 3 by Google, claim to have ways to prevent this kind of misuse. All of those companies are also part of the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA), which develops technical standards meant to verify the provenance and authenticity of digital media. In keeping with those standards, OpenAI has pointed out that Sora embeds metadata in every video, along with a visible “Sora” watermark that bounces around the frame to make removal harder. But it’s clear that it’s not enough. Predictably, within roughly a day of Sora’s launch, watermark removers were being advertised online and shared across social media. And some people started adding Sora watermarks to perfectly real videos.

Other controversy has followed. Following demands for “immediate and decisive action” against copyright violations by the Motion Picture Association and a host of other corporate behemoths with massive legal teams, OpenAI has added “semantic guardrails”—preventing the ability of certain terms to be translated into images. That includes prohibiting image generation of living celebrities and other trademarked figures, and specifically blocking videos of Martin Luther King Jr.’s likeness. (OpenAI is already fighting lawsuits—by plaintiffs including The New York Times and authors Ta-Nehisi Coates, John Grisham and George R.R. Martin—charging that its AI chatbot ChatGPT regurgitates copyrighted books—with 50 similar cases now pending against generative-AI firms in courts across the United States.) Hany Farid, a professor of computer science at UC Berkeley who is often dubbed the “Father of Digital Forensics,” pointed out to me that additional safeguards exist, including Google’s SynthID and Adobe’s TrustMark, which function as invisible watermarks. But users hell-bent on misuse will find a way.

“Let’s say OpenAI did everything right. They added metadata. They added visible watermarks. They added invisible watermarks. They had really good semantic guardrails. They made it really hard to jailbreak. The truth is, it doesn’t matter, because somebody is going to come along and make a bad version of this, where you can do whatever you want. And in this space, we’re only as good as the lowest common denominator.”

Farid pointed to Grok, the AI chatbot and image-generator owned by Elon Musk, as an example of what happens when that lowest common denominator rules. A complete lack of restriction allowed the app to spew disinformation ahead of the 2024 election, and to create nonconsensual sexually explicit imagery involving real people, both famous and unknown. This summer, the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network issued a statement warning that the app “will lead to sexual abuse.”

“At the end of the day, once you’re in the business of doing what OpenAI is doing [with] Sora or Google’s Veo or ElevenLabs voice cloning, you’re opening Pandora’s box. And you can put as many guardrails as you want—and I’m hoping that people ultimately put up better guardrails. But at the end of the day, your technology is going to be jailbroken. It’s going to be misused. And it’s going to lead to problems.”