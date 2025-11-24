Economy / This Is How the Child Welfare System Becomes Less Traumatizing Wisconsin has shown that it’s cost-effective and completely possible to keep families together by stabilizing their housing. That’s not the only promising development in the field. Edit

Wendy Henderson, the former administrator for the division of safety and permanence at the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families, was working late one night, pouring over data related to the early Covid pandemic, when a graph stopped her in her tracks. It showed that, during the eviction moratorium put in place by the Centers for Disease Control between September 2020 until August 2021, the number of Wisconsin children removed from their families due to housing issues fell by 33 percent. “It was unbelievable, just this dramatic drop,” Henderson told me.

This article was supported by the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism’s National Fellowship and Fund for Reporting on Child Well-Being.

The data analysts on her team were excited—this was the closest to a causal relationship as they could get. “In our field, we don’t really do experimental studies because it’s a bit on the unethical side. We’re always trying to [show impact] with correlations,” said Dustin Koury, former strategic initiatives supervisor at the Department of Children and Families. But the correlation was so strong that the data team was confident they could say the drop was “because we stopped evicting people,” Koury said.

The department decided to create a pilot project, which it dubbed Wisconsin Family Keys, aimed at solving a persistent problem: Nationally, in about 10 percent of the cases in which child welfare agencies remove children from their families, the families’ inadequate housing is at least part of the reason why. In 2021, at least 1,467 children were taken from their families solely because of their housing situation. Those numbers don’t include the many families who can’t get their children back because a caseworker or judge deems their housing unfit. The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families allocated $1 million, a “shoestring” budget, Henderson said, to the effort; equally as significant as funding was that it gave counties permission to try out new approaches. State leadership didn’t tell the three counties—La Crosse, Marathon, and Wood—what to do or how. Instead, it gave them money and told them to do “whatever they need to do to keep kids safely housed with their parents,” Koury said.

Each county took its own approach. Marathon County gave families temporary rent payments to help keep them housed so children weren’t taken or could more quickly be reunited; it also required parents to put aside part of their paycheck to eventually pay for housing. Wood County partnered with nonprofit organizations to provide housing navigators to help families with a range of housing-related needs, from clearing evictions from their records to signing up for housing programs “to make sure they get housing more quickly,” Koury said. In addition to sometimes covering a month’s rent or a security deposit, La Crosse County invested in securing housing units that it could place families in, partnering with landlords and housing navigators.

Christina Cahak was one of the beneficiaries of La Crosse’s pilot. Her struggles to secure stable housing eventually meant her infant son, Decklan, was taken away from her. “I was just a mom who got overwhelmed,” she explained in a video later produced by the county. But a child welfare case worker still decided her son needed to be removed and put in foster care because of her housing problems. Even after he was gone, she kept struggling to get decent housing so she could get him back; a past drug conviction meant landlords repeatedly turned her away. She flipped through an album of his baby photos every night before falling asleep, trying to imagine how he was doing. Those photos were her “lifeline,” she said.

Then she was connected with Wisconsin Family Keys. The pilot helped Cahak put together a security deposit and one month’s rent to finally get her own place. That enabled Decklan and Cahak to live together again. “This is what Family Keys did for me, was give him back,” she said. “They gave me the opportunity to prove that I am just like every other mom out there.” Today she savors the “normal things” that parents who haven’t lost custody of a child take for granted: doing dishes, going grocery shopping, baking cookies, simply waking up in the same house as her children.

“There’s so many things that, once you’ve lost time with your kids that you can’t get back, that you see differently,” she said. “Everything in life is different when you get to hold your family back together.”

“I don’t think kids should be in foster care because their families are struggling with housing,” Koury said. Wisconsin Family Keys proves there’s another way to do things, one that is “a lot less expensive and a lot less traumatic.”

The solution that Wisconsin came up with—offering families small amounts of financial help to prevent the trauma and cost of taking their children away—may not sound groundbreaking, but it marks a huge break with the way the child welfare system typically operates. The existing system is focused on “perceived family deficits: what do we have to fix in parents to keep children safe,” said Krista Thomas, senior policy fellow at child welfare think tank Chapin Hall. “And not focused on: What are the root causes of the issues to begin with?” Federal funding won’t reimburse direct financial help for parents, and case workers, who are overworked and overstressed, often can’t or won’t put in the extra effort to track it down.

“We have a policing oriented system,” said Josh Gupta-Kagan, a Columbia Law School professor specializing in child neglect and abuse law, which treats parents the same whether the root cause of child’s vulnerability is a parent who actively harms their child or a parent who can’t afford basic necessities. Neglect, which encompasses everything from actively denying children things like food and education to getting the lights turned off because a parent can’t afford the utility bill, makes up 62 percent of all child removals; by contrast, physical abuse makes up 13 percent, while sexual abuse is responsible for 4 percent.