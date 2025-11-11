Feature / “Nobody Blames the Landlord. They Just Take Away the Kids.” All too often, when parents can’t afford safe housing, the solution child welfare services offer is putting their children in foster care.

This article appears in the December 2025 issue, with the headline “Far From Home.”

It was a Sunday this past June, and Virginia Ortega was heading to work at her job cleaning hotel rooms, putting in overtime so she could pay her rent. She asked her son Cesar (a pseudonym), an autistic 16-year-old who also suffers from hallucinations, if she should find someone to watch him while she worked, but he said no, he was old enough to stay home alone. When Ortega returned to her squat, triangle-­roofed one-story house in southeastern Kansas City, Missouri, after work, the front door was hanging open and Cesar was nowhere to be found. Frantic, she asked her neighbors what had happened. One told her that the police had taken her son while she was at work.

Ortega, who is originally from Mexico and speaks Mixtec and Spanish, said a caseworker with Missouri’s child welfare agency eventually told her that her son was taken because she doesn’t have air conditioning. In Missouri, landlords are required to provide heat but not air conditioning, and her landlord has refused to get a unit for her. She doesn’t have the money to buy one herself. She told me that the caseworker told her, “No es seguro vivir conmigo”: that it’s not safe for her son to live with her.

Ortega had worked hard to make her house as safe as she could. Sitting on the tile floor of her small living room in September—her only furniture is a black love seat and a bare mattress on the floor of her bedroom—she told me that when she moved into the house, it was covered with rat feces. She got it as clean as possible, but the place still needed repairs: The kitchen cabinet doors were hanging off their hinges, and there was a large hole punched in the tile over her bathtub. Ortega tried to get her landlord to fix it up, but instead the landlord retaliated: She accused Ortega of using too much water and gas and then shut the water off. Ortega would like to move, but she can’t afford to put down a deposit on another home, and she doesn’t know how to apply for a housing voucher or for public housing. She has no family here in the United States to help.

When we spoke, months after Cesar was taken, Ortega still knew nothing about where he was or who was caring for him. “No sé nada,” she said, silently crying: I don’t know anything. She hadn’t been able to see him for three months, the longest they’d ever been apart. “Extraño mucho a mi hijo,” she said, holding her hands over her eyes: I miss my son very much. “Nomás puedo llorar”: All I can do is cry.

You might think that child welfare agencies remove children from their families primarily over suspicions of physical or sexual abuse. But the reality is that removals for the more nebulous category of “neglect”—which ranges from locking a child in a closet to leaving a child in the care of an older sibling so a parent can go to work—are far more common. In 2022, the most recent year for which federal data is available, neglect was the basis for 62 percent of removals in the country, which meant 115,473 children were taken from their families for this reason. In Missouri, neglect made up two-thirds of all referrals to a child welfare agency in 2024.

Most neglect cases stem from financial deprivation and its effects—such as inadequate food, clothing, or shelter. Research suggests that it’s poverty that drives these problems, not the parents’ unwillingness to address them. “There’s a substantial body of evidence that when you reduce poverty, there is less child-welfare-system involvement and less neglect in particular,” said William Schneider, an associate professor at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign with a focus on child welfare.

The inability to afford decent housing is a persistent driver of child neglect cases. Every year since 2015, inadequate or unsafe housing was cited as a reason for removal in about 10 percent of all cases in which children were taken from their families by child welfare agencies, even as the total number of children removed from their families has declined, according to federal Adoption and Foster Care Analysis and Reporting System data. In 2023, the most recent year for which data has been released, nearly 16,000 children who were removed from their homes, representing 9 percent of all removals, were deemed to live in substandard housing. Those children may have been removed for a combination of factors that could also include a parent’s substance abuse or mental illness, but some children are removed solely because their families’ housing is inadequate. In 2021, the most recent year for which there is data, at least 1,467 children were taken from their families because of housing issues alone. This phenomenon disproportionately affects Black families; on average between 2013 and 2021, nearly 20 percent of children removed because of housing were Black, even though Black people make up about 12 percent of the population.

Those numbers are most likely an undercount because of variations in how caseworkers in different jurisdictions fill out paperwork. Even so, some states are clearly hot spots for housing-related removals. Missouri is one of them, as are states as diverse as Georgia, Maine, Michigan, and New Mexico. In Missouri, between 2013 and 2021, an average of 18 percent of children per year who were removed from their families were removed at least in part because of their housing. In 2019, before the number of removals fell during the pandemic, the state removed 138 children from their families solely for this reason. Black children in Missouri are also disproportionately affected: On average, they accounted for 14 percent of removals in the same period, even though Black people make up 11 percent of the state’s population.

In Missouri, a substandard apartment is reason enough for judges to agree to removals, said Kathleen Dubois, a retired family court attorney in St. Louis. “Nobody blames the landlord,” she told me. “They just take away the kids.” Kathy Connors, the executive director of the St. Louis homeless shelter Gateway180, sees the same thing: There are an “awful lot” of instances in which mothers living in her shelter have their children taken away if they can’t find permanent housing fast enough.

The stakes are incredibly high. “Separating a parent and a child causes trauma however it comes about,” said Josh Gupta-Kagan, a Columbia Law School professor who specializes in child neglect and abuse law. One study in Sweden found that children removed from their families are much more likely to be hospitalized for mental illness and to commit suicide. When children are taken from their families, even if they’re placed in a caring foster home, “you rip them from their school, you rip them from their community, their friends, and you erode kinship relationships,” said Clark Peters, an associate professor at the University of Missouri with a focus on child welfare.

Meanwhile, any removal starts a relatively short clock: If parents fail to reunify with their children before 15 months elapse, child welfare agencies must move to terminate parental rights. That’s when families risk losing their children forever.

The head of Missouri’s Children’s Division, Sara Smith, insists that caseworkers in her agency use an individualized approach in determining when a removal is necessary. “In and of itself, we wouldn’t take homelessness as a report,” Smith asserted. “We would be looking at if the child’s basic needs are met, if the family does have some kind of housing.” In addition, she said, an abuse or neglect report is not the only option available; caseworkers can make a “preventative service referral,” which points families to community organizations—nonprofits, churches—that might be able to provide resources. Families can also choose to do a “temporary alternative placement agreement,” or TAPA, a voluntary process outside the court system that places children with other family members. But Smith acknowledges that the division doesn’t spend its own funds on securing or fixing housing for families. “Children’s Division in and of itself doesn’t provide…some of the things that are needed for housing situations,” she said. “We really do rely on our community partners.”

Missouri operates a statewide hotline for initial reports of child abuse and neglect. When hotline staff receive a report, they are prompted to note “conditions or content of the household which are unsafe or unsanitary,” as well as whether the utilities are turned off and if there is a “lack of shelter.” A report is referred to a local child welfare department in the state when “lack of heat or shelter, or unsanitary household conditions are hazardous and could lead to injury or illness of the child(ren) if not resolved.”

Sara Smith, head of Missouri’s Children’s Services, says that “Doing this work for a while, you know when you go into a home where you cannot fix.”

Once a report is funneled to a local department, a caseworker completes risk and safety assessments. A point gets added to a family’s risk score if “current housing is physically unsafe,” while homelessness adds two points. One of the factors included in the safety assessment is whether “the physical living conditions are hazardous and immediately threatening to the child’s health and/or safety.” This could include “situations where significant structural dangers exist in home (e.g., leaking gas from stove or heating unit, lack of water or utilities, exposed and accessible electrical wires),” as well as things like “repeated insect and rodent bites” and “ongoing presence of animal feces.” If one or more safety threats are present, and an intervention plan or TAPA is deemed insufficient, then the assessment states that children must be removed. (Smith noted that the risk assessment, which is 20 years old, is currently being redeveloped.)