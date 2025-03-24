Society / StudentNation / We Need to Reengage My Generation In Art Appreciation Art history, once a staple in every college humanities curriculum, is now seen as elitist and futile. With Donald Trump back in the White House, the arts are more at risk than ever.

For many, the words “art history” conjure images of ornate canvases, endless lectures on Rome and the Renaissance, and lists of long-dead painters. Or perhaps, more frequently, the two words elicit no response at all.

Across undergraduate institutions in the United States, art history has seen a startling loss in popularity over the last decade. While 5,300 art history degrees were awarded in 2012, the number fell to just 3,500 in 2022—a 34 percent decline.

This trend isn’t limited to public institutions like UCLA and CU Boulder, which experienced 35 percent and 78 percent declines in art history majors respectively. Ivy League colleges like Princeton also saw a 27 percent decline, and smaller institutions such as Williams College—where art history has long been one of the most popular offerings—saw the number of art history majors drop by half from 2008 to 2022.

My first formal art education came from my sophomore AP art history class, but the seeds were planted long before. My parents had taken me and my younger sister to museums throughout my childhood, always armed with drawing materials and questions to engage our connection to the art. But in school, I saw a wider array of artists and artistic mediums that redefined my outdated perspective of art history. Over the course of the year, I became truly passionate about the discipline.

After mentioning an upcoming visit to an exhibit on Johannes Vermeer to my high school journalism adviser, he suggested that I review it for The Science Survey, the school newspaper. The retrospective was an unexpectedly emotional experience, inspiring me to write a deeply personal review. One article led to another, and before I knew it, I had transformed into The Science Survey’s art critic, with plans to study art history after graduation.

Unfortunately, similar opportunities to engage in art education are increasingly few and far between. In recent years, amid large-scale cuts to arts departments nationwide, secondary school art history classes—which are often students’ first introduction to the discipline—have sharply decreased. “It was only after taking an AP art history [course] in high school that I realized I wanted to pursue art history in college,” said Northwestern student and former president of the Northwestern Art Review, Aimee Resnick.

Now, with Donald Trump back in the White House, the arts are more at risk than ever. The president has moved to dismantle the Department of Education, and in November, Senator Mike Rounds introduced a bill to eliminate the agency, remove the arts as a requirement for a well-rounded education, and cut the Assistance in Arts program that provides grants to encourage innovative approaches to arts education. While the bill is unlikely to pass with the required 60 votes, it does signify the administration’s and Republican Party’s view of the arts—as an insignificant, unimportant field of study.

It would be easy to dismiss the discipline as elitist and dated. But as the art critic for my high school newspaper, a former AP art history student, and a prospective art history major in college, I’m a living example that young people can still be excited by art history.

But two key factors are responsible for its decline: a lack of early arts education for most students, and the perception of art history as an exclusive, and potentially fruitless, discipline.

According to data from the National Endowment for the Arts, only 14 percent of high schools in the United States now offer art history classes. This included my high school, The Bronx High School of Science, until the AP art history course was cut ahead of the 2023–24 school year. Frances Auth, then an incoming sophomore who wanted to take the class, was dismayed. “When I was a freshmen, I heard upperclassmen talking about this AP art history class and I thought it would be a perfect way to fulfill my art credit while taking a genuinely interesting class,” said Auth. “When I signed up however, I found the class unexpectedly canceled because of a lack of demand.”