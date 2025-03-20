Politics / StudentNation / Trump’s Order Dismantling the Education Department Continues His Attacks on the Agency The president plans to sign an executive order directing officials to take all “necessary steps” to shut down the department, but a complete closure would require an act of Congress.

Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 6, 2025. (Mandel Ngan / Getty)

This story was produced for StudentNation, a program of the Nation Fund for Independent Journalism , which is dedicated to highlighting the best of student journalism. For more Student Nation, check out our archive or learn more about the program here . StudentNation is made possible through generous funding from The Puffin Foundation . If you’re a student and you have an article idea, please send pitches and questions to [email protected] .

President Trump plans to sign an executive order today directing officials to shut down the Department of Education, carrying out what once was a pipe dream for the GOP but became a central theme in his 2024 campaign.

The order, which is almost certain to be challenged in court, will direct Secretary of Education Linda McMahon to “take all necessary steps to facilitate the closure of the Department of Education and return education authority to the states,” according to an internal document detailing the order and a White House official. The complete closure of the department would require an act of Congress as it was established by statute in 1979—a fact McMahon has previously acknowledged.

The order will also detail stipulations that “programs or activities receiving any remaining Department of Education funds will not advance DEI or gender ideology,” according to the Internal document, which was labeled “pre-decisional.” As part of its rationale for the move, the administration cited plummeting standardized test scores as evidence that “federal government control of education has failed students, parents, and teachers.”

The Trump administration began weakening the department last week. On March 11, about 1,300 employees were laid off, approximately half of the department’s workforce, The Nation previously reported. These employees were irate about Trump’s decision and said that his justification for the order—returning education to state control—is redundant.

“Education has already been controlled at the state and local levels,” one former employee told The Nation. They were granted anonymity for fear of jeopardizing their severance. “It’s hard to understand what the actual goal is here.” Currently, the department has no say over the curricula that are used in schools. Instead, states are typically the ones that take the lead on developing and implementing curricula.

Another employee said the department “only sets policy for the use of a tiny percentage of federal funds and keeps track of student performance on standardized tests,” another employee said. “Nothing about the shutting down of the department has to do with saving money or being efficient.”