Society / Freeze AI! The nuclear freeze movement’s lessons for taming AI.

Nuclear disarmament demonstrators in Central Park in New York City on June 12, 1982. (Lee Frey / Authenticated News / Getty Images)

This article is adapted from Obsolete: The AI Industry’s Trillion-Dollar Race to Replace Us—and How to Stop It, due out Sept 29, 2026.

A I is, in many ways, unprecedented. ChatGPT was adopted faster than any past consumer software. Anthropic’s revenue grew faster than any company at its scale. And the megaprojects of the past, Manhattan and Apollo, utterly fail to capture the scale of what I call the Obsoleting Project: the companies racing to replace us with machines. But stopping that Project doesn’t require us to reinvent the wheel. Instead, we should look to one of the most remarkable and overlooked mass movements of the 20th century.

In the 1976 primary, Ronald Reagan discovered that stoking unfounded fears about the Soviet Union’s looming nuclear supremacy made for great politics. While he still lost to Gerald Ford, Reagan had landed on a strategy that would contribute to his landslide victory four years later (running on the slogan “Make America Great Again”). He entered office in 1981 a longtime critic of détente and arms control. Reagan’s administration repeatedly indicated nuclear war wasn’t unthinkable. In one infamous comment, a defense official said the US could fully recover from an all-out nuclear war in “two to four years.” He promised, “Everybody’s going to make it if there are enough shovels to go around.”

Nuclear war appeared to be a real and present danger. It was into this belligerent climate—months before Reagan entered office—that Randall Forsberg, a defense analyst and MIT doctoral student, published a “Call to Halt the Nuclear Arms Race.” This bilateral freeze between the US and the Soviet Union would be enforced by a “ban on all further testing, production, and deployment of nuclear weapons and nuclear delivery vehicles.” Considering what the four-page manifesto set in motion, it makes for dry reading. But the actual ask was straightforward, especially compared to past advocacy efforts: “The vast majority of the public avoid ‘single weapon’ campaigns…which involve technical and quantitative arguments and which consist of unilateral measures.” The simplicity, ambition, and bilateral nature of her plan were assets—and she knew it: “Such a proposal would attract overwhelming popular support.”

Her confidence, it turns out, was well-founded. Just over two years after Forsberg’s call was published, an estimated 1 million people marched to New York’s Central Park to rally for a nuclear freeze—then the largest protest in American history.

The ultimate big-tent, grassroots movement had started small. In 1980, as Forsberg’s freeze proposal began circulating, Massachusetts-based Vietnam draft resister Randy Kehler and other local peace activists placed a freeze proposition on the ballot in three western Massachusetts state Senate districts. It was approved by 59 percent of voters in districts Reagan carried, demonstrating the idea’s bipartisan appeal. Subsequent ballot propositions passed almost everywhere, in votes covering roughly one-third of the American electorate, then the largest referendum on a single issue in the country’s history.

While Freeze emerged out of leftist anti-war and antinuclear advocacy, it consciously sought bipartisan support, using widespread education campaigns to reach well beyond its base. According to Henry Maar’s history of the movement, Freeze!, the easy-to-understand concept radically democratized a nuclear debate long dominated by white guys with technical degrees. The president played an unwitting role, too. Reagan’s militarism inspired an improbable coalition—mainstream Democrats alongside radical pacifists, retired admirals alongside Hollywood celebrities, labor unions alongside balanced-budget hawks. Maar concludes that religious groups were disarmament’s most significant backers, highlighting the National Conference of Catholic Bishops as the Freeze’s “moral backbone.”

The campaign was buttressed by journalist Jonathan Schell’s seminal 1982 book The Fate of the Earth, which seriously explored the possibility of nuke-driven extinction, and The Day After, a 1983 ABC television movie depicting the aftermath of nuclear war that was watched by an estimated 100 million Americans. The filmmakers intended the film to be apolitical, but its wildly successful publicity campaign was spearheaded by a Freeze activist—without the knowledge or consent of ABC.

A leading pollster reported in October 1983 that Freeze was “the most significant citizens’ movement of the last century.” Polls showed 70 percent or more support for a bilateral freeze. And in Gallup’s “most important problem” survey, nuclear war was mentioned by 24 percent of people in December 1983, nearly quadrupling support from July and earning it the top spot. The massive jump in salience was likely due to the omnipresent discussion surrounding The Day After, which aired days before the December survey began.

The popularity of a freeze put Reagan in a tricky position. In April 1982, as support for the campaign was surging, the president used a national radio address to co-opt the movement’s energy, declaring that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought,” and “to those who protest against nuclear war, I can only say: ‘I’m with you.’” But internally, the administration was freaking out. Reagan’s communications director explained there was a “widespread view…that the freeze was a dagger pointed at the heart of the administration’s defense policies.” Months after his address, Reagan began baselessly characterizing the freeze movement as a Soviet plot. The FBI and CIA found no evidence for this claim (and, in fact, Soviet efforts to influence the movement had failed). National security adviser William Clark said it “may be the most important national security opportunity and challenge of [the Reagan] administration.” But Clark also wrote, “The fact that the activists have our attention should be kept secret.”