Politics / As Morale Sags, More Military Service Members Are Having a Crisis of Conscience According to multiple GI rights organizations, service members are inquiring in unprecedented numbers about seeking conscientious objector status.

In April, demonstrators carrying anti-war signs gathered outside the White House, as a deadline set by President Donald Trump for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz approached. (Probal Rashid / LightRocket via Getty Images)

In spite of widespread public disapproval of the Iran War since the moment it began, we’ve seen surprisingly few displays of anti-war sentiment in the streets. Within the military, though, a quiet but staunch opposition to the war has been mounting. According to multiple GI rights organizations, service members are inquiring about their right to conscientious objector status—enabling them to leave the military honorably ahead of their contract’s end—in numbers those groups have never seen before. The Center on Conscience and War (CCW), which assists people seeking CO classification, has seen a dramatic influx of inquiries related to conscientious objection in recent months. Mike Prysner, the executive director of the Center on Conscience and War, which assists people seeking CO classification, told me in May that they had over 100 enlisted objector-hopefuls on their new client list since March, when typically a whole year would see roughly 50. In Lenore Yarger’s 25 years answering calls for Quaker House, through the GI Rights Hotline, a nonprofit network offering military-related information and resources, this March and April were also entirely unprecedented. Their call volume doubled, with most service members dialing in about conscientious objection.

CCW reports that CO applicants span the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines, and all components—active duty, reserve, and guard. “I don’t think we’ve ever seen anything quite like this ever,” Bill Galvin, outgoing counseling director of the CCW, told me in June. “All of a sudden we were getting multiple calls every day.” Galvin retired this summer after 26 years—since before the war on terror. Kelly Dougherty, counseling director of the Center on Conscience and War, has advised dozens of service members in recent months who are considering applying for CO status. “I’d say pro-war sentiment is a lot lower among people in the military than it was during the invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan,” Dougherty told me in June, “because they’re just confused about why they’re even being asked to make the sacrifices that they’re being asked to make.”

By and large, those reaching out to these organizations cite the February 28 bombing of the elementary school in Minab as the moment their wartime opposition crystallized. For most of the dozens of objectors turning to Prysner’s organization, that action was an indefensible moment of no return. Those reaching out appear more plagued by moral quandaries than by fear for their safety. “I haven’t talked to any service member who said that they are scared of dying in a war that they don’t believe in,” Prysner said on Democracy Now! in April. “They’re scared of killing in a war that they don’t believe in.”

The low morale right now is particularly stark among medical providers in the military, many of whom view their roles as healers as diametrically opposed to warfare they can’t justify. There has always been a latent tension inherent to practicing healthcare in a military context, but for a number of medical professionals, the current war has made that tension impossible to live with. I spoke to one just-discharged and two commissioned physicians who sought or were seeking conscientious objector status from the Air Force, Army, and Navy, all three of whom requested anonymity for fear of retaliation. All three entered their fields with the aim of helping people, and sometime in the past couple years began to feel that their participation in the armed forces was no longer compatible with that mission. “The most important thing for the military is to ensure that they can get people back out to fight and be lethal,” said one person I spoke to whom I’ll call Max, who got an honorable discharge in March 2026. “That cannot align with my being a physician.”

Another CO applicant, whom I’ll call Lydia, trained in primary care before falling in love with psychiatry. Helping her patients work through their struggles and toward a greater sense of stability felt like a calling. Lydia deployed multiple times, most recently treating patients involved in Operation Epic Fury, US Central Command’s Iran offensive. When Lydia was treating patients who were not engaged in active warfare, it was easier for her to feel at peace. Her work during her deployments led to more doubt: It became hard to conceive of even something so personal as psychiatric treatment as distinct from the military machine.

That dissonance came to a head earlier this year, while Lydia was deployed. One of her patients, she told me, worked in ammunitions management, conducting oversight of the weaponry used for bombings and air strikes aboard a vessel. After working together over several sessions, the patient told Lydia, “Ma’am, I don’t know if I could have done this without you. I can actually do my job now.” It was a compliment gone awry. Lydia immediately thought about how vital this patient’s role was to the “civilian deaths and destruction” taking place. “It occurred to me that, well, the better I am at my job, the more people might die,” she told me. Lydia canceled the rest of her day’s appointments. She cried in her office and turned to her journal to reflect. “What motivation do I have to work now, and to do the job that I really love doing?” she wondered. Her plan had always been to leave the military as soon as her medical school bills were paid, in 2027, but lasting even one more year had begun to seem impossible.

Lydia soon learned that enlisted members of the military can apply for conscientious objector status. For weeks, she had confided in her family and even some fellow deployed friends about her qualms. She thought about how different it had felt treating veterans and civilians while she was in medical school—helping people get healthy, full stop, instead of helping people get healthy in order to kill. That day, she realized, “I’m directly contributing to this war effort with my service, and I couldn’t justify it anymore.” Lydia filed her CO application shortly after that, in April. “I might not get out any earlier than I normally would have. This process could take another year,” she said. “Still, I want to be able to be on the record saying I did my best to fight against this as much as possible.”

Brett grew up during the War on Terror, and for him, just like for the family members, Boy Scout leaders, and religious mentors who raised him, military values were a North Star. Serving “was always seen as a high calling, as a way to demonstrate patriotism, to give back to the country that gives us all the nice things we have,” Brett told me. When he applied to medical school, enlisting in the military—even with its contractual demands—barely felt like a sacrifice. It was a dual opportunity, a way to take up two forms of service at once.

Brett became an active-duty military psychiatrist, an area of medicine that appealed to him because of the individualized, nuanced attention it affords to each patient and their experiences. Eleven years later, including four in the reserves during medical school and seven as an active duty psychiatrist, Brett’s values have shifted. Like Lydia, he has deployed, working with a wide range of military-affiliated patients, from basic trainees to high-ranking officers, Pentagon officials to retirees. As Brett accumulated experience, he came to recognize “the collected physical and psychological damage that military careers, that deployments, that serving in war zones can have on people.” Along the way, he began to feel helpless, like even his own competence could never be enough.

“If I do treat somebody, they get to stay in the military and will likely be exposed to some of the same things that brought them to me in the first place,” he said. Brett’s tipping point came in February, when the US struck Iran with what he described as immediate “significant, well-publicized civilian casualties,” including, he told me, deaths resulting from the bombing of the primary school. “I knew intellectually, and kind of academically, that civilian casualties, external fire, things like that happen, but then I started to look at all of the ways that it’s just never talked about,” Brett told me. “I was already kind of primed…[but the Minab school bombing] just lined up all the pieces into place,” Brett said. He dialed up CCW and filed his application. “Regardless of anybody’s initial kind of endorsement for war, reasons that they’re going to war, why they’re doing it, it turns out broken bodies, broken minds, the deaths of civilians,” he said.

For Max, like Brett, having the military pay for medical school—even if it meant several years of service—was a no-brainer. He’d grown up revering the armed service as the ultimate way to give back. Max is a family practice doctor whose choice to study medicine stemmed from a fascination with human performance and longevity medicine. Unlike most enlisted physicians, Max opted to complete his residency in the civilian world instead of within the military, and found himself treating vulnerable populations at a federally qualified health center. He worked with patients from the Marshall Islands who’d come to the United States to receive healthcare under a compensation agreement following US nuclear arms testing in the 1940s and ’50s. Suddenly exposed to horrors like the aftermath of radiological contamination wrought by the military, when Max began active-duty service he “found his mind and soul resisting from day one,” he said.