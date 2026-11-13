Politics / Who Will Lead the New Congress? Van Hollen vs. Schumer Can the bluenami clean its own house?

It is hard to conjure up a pair less suited for the times than current Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

A stunning realigning election. Previously unimaginable Democratic majorities in both the House and Senate. Stark repudiation of Trump and his Republican enablers and a loud demand for dramatic change. Every swath of voters moved left. Economic populism drove the debate. Democrats won across the country. Hell, Texas went blue top to bottom. And Mississippi, goddamn.

Donald Trump is visibly discombobulated by the rout. But beneath him, MAGA is girding for war. The loathsome Stephen Miller has been named chief of staff. Russell Vought is arming OMB to control the power of the purse. House Republicans chose the MAGA zealot Jim Jordan as their leader. Their gloves are off.

So, who will lead the newly empowered Democrats for the next two years? Who can galvanize the new majorities, lay out a bold vision, champion aggressive reforms, and drive the battle against Trump and the MAGA remnants?

Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries?

Really? It is hard to conjure up a pair less suited for the time. Both are cautious and compromised, more comfortable plotting tactical retreats than launching full-force offensives. Both are wooden speakers. Both are too close to Wall Street, to Big Tech, to Israel and AIPAC. Both are practitioners of small-bore, big-money politics, not populist insurgencies.

In revealing ways, both have already failed the moment. As House Democratic leader, Jeffries could have crystallized the insurgency. The head of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, Greg Casar, presented it to him on a plate. Last April, the CPC put out a 10-point affordability agenda of popular reforms that could unite Democrats. Jeffries could have imitated Newt Gingrich when he led Republicans to capture Congress for the first time in 40 years against Bill Clinton. Put out a clear platform; line up 300 candidates to commit to passing it in the first 100 days. Democrats would now be armed with a clear mandate to move from the get-go, so they wouldn’t end up enmeshed in investigating Trump’s crimes while they cast about for positive reforms. Jeffries chose to set up “working groups” instead.

Then this week, in the lame-duck session, Jeffries demonstrated that his competence may be as questionable as his charisma. He inexplicably failed to mobilize all Democrats to show up and vote on the Hegseth impeachment resolution, giving MAGA a cheap win. A missed opportunity and a failure of basic responsibility—hardly an auspicious start.

Schumer boasts that he gave Democrats their message of “costs, corruption, and chaos,” and defines that as his charge as Senate majority leader. But a message is not an agenda; alliteration is not a plan. In fact, the election victory was launched by popular mobilizations—No Kings, anti-ICE, anti-AI—and framed by the populism of the Bernie Sanders–AOC “Fighting Oligarchy” tour. With voters squeezed by Trump’s wars and rising prices, appalled by brazen corruption and big money, revolting against AI and Big Tech’s swagger, and young voters particularly appalled by the Gaza horrors, Schumer’s record lines up too often on the wrong side of the barricades.

Even as Jeffries and Schumer basked in the victory, a revolt against their ascension was brewing. Indivisible and other organizers of the No Kings demonstrations inundated congressional offices with calls for new leadership. A Change.org petition against Jeffries has garnered over a million signatures since its launch in September. The International Association of Machinists called for Schumer to step aside. But in both the House and Senate, the deck is stacked against change.