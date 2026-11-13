Who Will Lead the New Congress? Van Hollen vs. Schumer
Can the bluenami clean its own house?
A stunning realigning election. Previously unimaginable Democratic majorities in both the House and Senate. Stark repudiation of Trump and his Republican enablers and a loud demand for dramatic change. Every swath of voters moved left. Economic populism drove the debate. Democrats won across the country. Hell, Texas went blue top to bottom. And Mississippi, goddamn.
Donald Trump is visibly discombobulated by the rout. But beneath him, MAGA is girding for war. The loathsome Stephen Miller has been named chief of staff. Russell Vought is arming OMB to control the power of the purse. House Republicans chose the MAGA zealot Jim Jordan as their leader. Their gloves are off.
So, who will lead the newly empowered Democrats for the next two years? Who can galvanize the new majorities, lay out a bold vision, champion aggressive reforms, and drive the battle against Trump and the MAGA remnants?
Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries?
Really? It is hard to conjure up a pair less suited for the time. Both are cautious and compromised, more comfortable plotting tactical retreats than launching full-force offensives. Both are wooden speakers. Both are too close to Wall Street, to Big Tech, to Israel and AIPAC. Both are practitioners of small-bore, big-money politics, not populist insurgencies.
In revealing ways, both have already failed the moment. As House Democratic leader, Jeffries could have crystallized the insurgency. The head of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, Greg Casar, presented it to him on a plate. Last April, the CPC put out a 10-point affordability agenda of popular reforms that could unite Democrats. Jeffries could have imitated Newt Gingrich when he led Republicans to capture Congress for the first time in 40 years against Bill Clinton. Put out a clear platform; line up 300 candidates to commit to passing it in the first 100 days. Democrats would now be armed with a clear mandate to move from the get-go, so they wouldn’t end up enmeshed in investigating Trump’s crimes while they cast about for positive reforms. Jeffries chose to set up “working groups” instead.
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Then this week, in the lame-duck session, Jeffries demonstrated that his competence may be as questionable as his charisma. He inexplicably failed to mobilize all Democrats to show up and vote on the Hegseth impeachment resolution, giving MAGA a cheap win. A missed opportunity and a failure of basic responsibility—hardly an auspicious start.
Schumer boasts that he gave Democrats their message of “costs, corruption, and chaos,” and defines that as his charge as Senate majority leader. But a message is not an agenda; alliteration is not a plan. In fact, the election victory was launched by popular mobilizations—No Kings, anti-ICE, anti-AI—and framed by the populism of the Bernie Sanders–AOC “Fighting Oligarchy” tour. With voters squeezed by Trump’s wars and rising prices, appalled by brazen corruption and big money, revolting against AI and Big Tech’s swagger, and young voters particularly appalled by the Gaza horrors, Schumer’s record lines up too often on the wrong side of the barricades.
Even as Jeffries and Schumer basked in the victory, a revolt against their ascension was brewing. Indivisible and other organizers of the No Kings demonstrations inundated congressional offices with calls for new leadership. A Change.org petition against Jeffries has garnered over a million signatures since its launch in September. The International Association of Machinists called for Schumer to step aside. But in both the House and Senate, the deck is stacked against change.
Jeffries
Of the two, Jeffries is the more structurally vulnerable and the more politically secure. To be elected speaker of the House requires a majority vote of the entire House. Despite the remarkable Democratic Party margin, the active base of the 110-plus members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus could in theory join the unified Republican opposition to block his candidacy.
But there is no alternative candidate—and Democrats will choose their leader and candidate for speaker next Tuesday. Few Democrats will want to usher in a new era by defeating their own candidate for speaker.
Also, Jeffries would be the first African American speaker of the House, a milestone that many will be reluctant to oppose, particularly in the face of Trump’s race-baiting politics. Add to that the support any Democratic leader garners by raising funds for candidates and the power the leader has to punish insurgents by denying them prized committee assignments, threatening them with ostracism and more—and Jeffries’s election is assured. Even a former vocal opponent, Representative-elect Will Lawrence, cofounder of the Sunrise Movement and former member of the Democratic Socialists of America, now plans to vote for Jeffries. The CPC’s leadership is focused on defining reform priorities, not on leading a coup attempt.
Schumer
Schumer, in contrast, is more structurally secure and more politically vulnerable. He only must win a majority of the Democratic caucus to become Senate majority leader. Most of the caucus are incumbents who weren’t even up for reelection this year.
Schumer confidently predicted victory: “I’ll be reelected as majority leader,” claiming he had the votes in hand. Turns out that may be only another indication of how removed he is from the moment.
From Maine to Texas, the newly elected senators—El-Sayed of Michigan, Talarico of Texas, Hamilton of Kansas, Andrews of South Carolina, Stratton of Illinois, Pappas of New Hampshire, Flanagan of Minnesota, and Jackson of Maine—declared that they were not ready to commit to Schumer.
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Then, in a stunning press conference, Bernie Sanders, the populist independent who caucuses with Democrats, joined with Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin, an ambitious centrist Democrat, to announce that they wanted a full debate before a leader was chosen. Sanders said it was “time for a change,” and that he was a “no” on Schumer. Slotkin called for a debate, saying that this wasn’t about left or right, but a choice between “team fight vs. team flight,” intimating that Schumer was on the wrong team. “You can’t lead people,” she said, “if you can’t lay out where you’re going.”
Then, after canvassing many members, Chris Van Hollen of Maryland announced he would run for majority leader. The election, he declared, “wasn’t only a rejection of Donald Trump and his corruption, and his wars and his cruelty.” It was also a call to “take on a broken economic system that’s rigged in favor of the very wealthy against working people.… The call was to reject…business as usual, and to do that, I think we need new leadership.”
Van Hollen, a respected progressive, earned acclaim for his courageous opposition to ICE and its criminal wilding, and his demand that the US stop arming and abetting Israel’s military, given the horrors in Gaza. Sanders and Abdul El-Sayed, the newly elected senator from Michigan, immediately voiced their support for Van Hollen.
Although even Van Hollen recognizes that Schumer at this point is still the odds-on favorite, a serious challenge is assured. Whatever the outcome, the contest will have important effects. Van Hollen will drive commitments from the caucus on bold reforms. Both party posts beneath Schumer in the Senate—the party whip and the chair of the steering and policy committee—are open. Long-overdue changes in caucus planning, coordination, and communication strategy might also open new positions. Van Hollen’s challenge will open the way for new leaders from the younger generation to emerge.
The press tends to dismiss the leadership fights as either destructive or a distraction. In fact, this is a direct product of the transformative election. A new generation of economic populists has been elected. They don’t outnumber the centrists yet, but the incumbents have been put on notice. If real change is to come, activists must continue to ratchet up pressure on legislators. The challenge to Schumer lays down a marker: Business as usual will no longer be acceptable.
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