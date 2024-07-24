Politics / How an Investigation Into a Homelessness Nonprofit Turned Into a LA Power Struggle By promising to clamp down on corruption, City Controller Kenneth Mejia received more votes than any citywide elected official in Los Angeles history. He’s already making enemies.

A homeless man and woman quickly pick up their belongings as Urban Alchemy crews begin their daily cleaning of the streets in the Tenderloin neighborhood of San Francisco on January 26, 2022. (Melina Mara / The Washington Post via Getty Images)

On a January night at Skid Row in Los Angeles, an employee from Urban Alchemy was filmed hosing down a sidewalk just feet from a homeless resident. Under the streetlights, the homeless person is on their knees wrapped in a blanket and appears to be scrambling to pick up their belongings before they’re soaked.

The city of Los Angeles, like a handful of other metro areas, pays the San Francisco–based nonprofit millions of dollars to patrol the streets and provide outreach to homeless individuals.

The video sparked outrage. LA City Controller Kenneth Mejia announced an investigation into the nonprofit, and within days, Urban Alchemy claimed to have fired the worker, calling his actions “unacceptable.”

At first the city controller’s investigation went smoothly. The nonprofit complied with the office’s initial request for financial information, according to Sergio Perez, the chief of accountability and oversight for the controller’s office.

But after being asked to provide additional contractual information, the nonprofit stopped cooperating. Then in June, Urban Alchemy took to X to denounce the controller’s investigation as “cynical and politically motivated” and an “abuse of [Mejia’s] power.”

Subsequently, Urban Alchemy sued the controller’s office to halt a subpoena issued to reveal that information. The LA city attorney and city council appear to have blocked the controller’s office from fighting the lawsuit.

The city attorney’s office said it “did its job” and that the controller should not have gone digging further into Urban Alchemy. Regarding the incident, Urban Alchemy blames “activists, including the controller’s team,” and the media for overblowing “what could have been a teaching moment for an employee who made a mistake.” Instead, Urban Alchemy said it cost them and “the City of Los Angeles time and money.”

After months, the end result may be a less transparent city government.

The incident on Skid Row isn’t the first time an Urban Alchemy employee has been accused of wrongdoing and then not fired. In the last six months, two former employees of Urban Alchemy filed lawsuits against the nonprofit, each alleging that a supervisor in San Francisco sexually harassed female staffers. In both cases, the same supervisor gave extended nonconsensual hugs and harassed the women. In one case, he begged his employee to go out with him, asked if her lesbian marriage was a “prison thing,” and tried to get the employee to join him in his office cot.

The other case is even more disturbing: In September, the supervisor fondled a staffer’s genitals, while saying “it’s so warm, can I smell it and taste it?” Months later he did not ask permission before he pulled his pants down, ejaculated on the woman, and put his finger inside her. The case will go to a jury trial in 2025.

In both cases, the supervisor dangled job promotions and opportunities in exchange for sexual attention: “Don’t you want to make more money? I can help you out with housing,” he said.

A few weeks after the first lawsuit was filed, Urban Alchemy transferred the manager to Portland, Oregon, where he was given another supervisory role. “The claims made in this lawsuit are baseless and cynical, and we are confident there is no truth to them,” Urban Alchemy’s chief of government and community affairs, Kirkpatrick Tyler, said back in March to The San Francisco Standard. (Tyler served as a senior policy adviser on homelessness for former LA Mayor Eric Garcetti.)

Based in San Francisco, Urban Alchemy has grown rapidly since its founding in 2018, winning contracts worth tens of millions of dollars across California and in Portland and Austin, Texas. By 2026, it hopes to have $100 million in contract revenue.

According to its website, the group uses that money to transform the “energy in traumatized urban spaces.” The organization does this by hiring mostly formerly incarcerated individuals as “ambassadors” to clean and patrol homeless encampments and public streets. Ambassadors are not licensed security guards, though many of them list themselves as such on LinkedIn. They stand sentry on street corners wearing reflective, municipal-looking uniforms, emblazoned with the group’s all-seeing-eye logo. “Once you see us,” one Urban Alchemy slogan reads, “you can’t unsee us.”

At the beginning of this year, Urban Alchemy’s proponents, who include San Francisco Mayor London Breed, trumpeted a study that appears to show that the presence of the group’s ambassadors at 40 intersections in the Tenderloin, SoMa, and Midmarket significantly reduced crime. The city is paying Urban Alchemy upwards of $8 million to flood this part of San Francisco with dozens of ambassadors from 7 am to 7 pm. The study compared rates of crimes committed during the ambassadors’ working hours 12 months before and after the ambassadors were added—a period of time in which crime dropped in cities across the country.

Urban Alchemy’s founder and CEO, Lena Miller, told the San Francisco Examiner in January that “this data” was “proof” of the group’s effectiveness.

The study, however, was not peer-reviewed, published, or even finished, as the Examiner pointed out.

A number of Urban Alchemy ambassadors have also been accused—and convicted—of serious crimes themselves, including attempted murder. Over the years, the nonprofit has faced at least eight lawsuits in San Francisco county alone, and as of this year also faces a RICO lawsuit in the Bay Area and lobbying violations in Portland.

Dozens of people experiencing homelessness have said in lawsuits and told us and reporters at other outlets that Urban Alchemy ambassadors have harassed, threatened, or assaulted them.

In 2021 at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Urban Alchemy began operating in Los Angeles, initially providing sanitation stations for unhoused residents and then expanding to operating city-sanctioned tent encampments. It has gone on to receive at least $14 million from the city, including $2.6 million to lead a pilot program called CIRCLE—”Crisis and Incident Response through Community-Led Engagement”—that is supposed to provide an alternative to calling 911.

That same year, the city, under then-Mayor Garcetti reestablished its 41.18 ordinance, which prohibits “sitting, lying, or sleeping or storing, using, maintaining, or placing personal property in the public right-of-way,” allowing the city to sweep homeless encampments near parks, schools, libraries, underpasses, driveways, enterways, and whole sections of the city. At the same time, the city gestured toward an unspecified “street engagement strategy” that would offer interim and permanent housing.