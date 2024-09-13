Politics / How Donald Trump Got Loomered Laura Loomer’s strange journey from Trump stalker to Trump confidant.

Laura Loomer, a right-wing pundit and supporter of former president Donald Trump, outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Building where Trump is scheduled to be arraigned on June 13, 2023, in Miami, Florida. (Stephanie Keith / Getty Images)

On April 3, at a fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump spotted in the audience a woman his aides were desperate to keep away from him: the far-right provocateur and failed congressional candidate Laura Loomer. Even in MAGA circles, Loomer is regarded as a loose cannon who loves to get attention from inflammatory comments that undermine the Republican Party. But Trump doesn’t share the squeamishness of conventional politicians. In fact, he gave a shout-out to Loomer, saluting her as “a woman with courage.” Trump added an important caution:

You don’t want to be Loomered. If you’re Loomered, you’re in big trouble. It’s the end of your career, in a sense!

Yet, despite this wise warning, Trump is allowing himself to be Loomered. In the face of considerable opposition from Trump’s other advisers, Loomer has emerged as an important unofficial adviser to the former president. She flew with Trump down to Philadelphia when he debated Kamala Harris. Loomer was part of the small entourage that accompanied Trump to an event in New York memorializing the 9/11 terrorist attack. Loomer’s attendance at the commemoration raised eyebrows, since she had previously asserted that 9/11 was “an inside job.”

Trump’s coinage “Loomered” is a curious word. It seems to mean something like “being made a pariah for provocative speech.” That is something Loomer herself has often experienced. In 2017, she responded to the statement that 2,000 migrants had died crossing the Mediterranean that year by quipping, “Good. 👏 Here is to 2,000 more.” That same year she appeared on a podcast called Nationalist Public Radio and affirmed that she was “pro-white nationalism,” adding:

“But there’s a difference between white nationalism and white supremacy. Right? And a lot of liberals and left-wing globalist Marxist Jews don’t understand that…. So this country really was built as the white Judeo-Christian ethnostate, essentially. Over time, immigration and all these calls for diversity, it’s starting to destroy this country.”

Because of her bigoted comments, she’s been banned on various occasions from a wide variety of platforms, financial services, and transportation companies, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, PayPal, Venmo, GoFundMe, Lyft and Uber. Loomer’s status as persona non grata with the last two companies arose out of her demand that she be served by non-Muslim drivers.

Presidential candidates usually stay away from avid white nationalists, but Trump clearly sees such open racists as an important part of his coalition. This is why in November 2022 he dined with Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and the antisemitic musician Kanye West.

Trump had actually proposed hiring Loomer to join his staff in the spring of 2023. As The New York Times reported on April 7, 2023:

Some of Mr. Trump’s aides were said to have concerns that such a hire would cause a backlash, given her history of inflammatory statements and her embrace of the Republican Party’s fringes. That proved to be correct: The New York Times’s report on the potential hire ignited a firestorm among some of Mr. Trump’s most vocal conservative supporters, and by late Friday, a high-ranking campaign official said Ms. Loomer was no longer going to be hired.

But Loomer has the indefatigable energy and go-getting spirit of the true fanatic—or perhaps the true self-promoter. Even as Trump’s aides worked to keep her at bay, she was able to use her connections with other far-right allies in Trump’s circle to keep herself in the eyes of a former president. In the classic Anita Loos novel Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1925), the gold-digging flapper Lorelei Lee (played by Marilyn Monroe in the 1953 film adaptation) has a preternatural skill for capturing the eyes of wealthy men. Although Loomer is interested (it seems) in political conquests rather than romantic ones, she and Loos’s heroine have a similar set of tactics. Loomer may not be a blonde (she has ink-black hair, enlivened by red highlights), but she could teach Lorelei Lee a thing or two.

In a superb profile of Loomer published in The Washington Post on May 3, reporter Kara Voght made clear that Loomer’s behavior shaded into that of a stalker. As Voght recounts: