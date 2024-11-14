Politics / Donald Trump Is Waging a Shock-and-Awe War Against His Own Senate By nominating Matt Gaetz and other dangerous cronies, the president-elect is testing congressional servility.

In over his head? Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) listens to testimony during a hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill on April 30, 2024. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

After a decade on the national stage, Donald Trump still has the power to stun, as he demonstrated to foes and admirers alike on Wednesday with the announcement that he’s nominating Florida Representative Matt Gaetz to be attorney general. As The New York Times notes, the Gaetz pick is “a provocative move to install a compliant ally at the helm of the Justice Department as he seeks retribution against those who prosecuted him.” The newspaper also observes that Gaetz “was the focus of a three-year federal sex-trafficking investigation that ended in 2023 when the Justice Department under President Biden declined to bring charges. He was the subject of a House Ethics Committee inquiry into his conduct until he resigned from his seat late Wednesday, effectively ending the investigation.”

In both his fealty to Trump and the ethical controversies that swirl around him, Gaetz resembles Trump’s first mentor, Roy Cohn, the notoriously crooked lawyer who trafficked in blackmail and backroom deals. In 2017, at the start of his first term, Trump was annoyed that Attorney General Jeff Sessions wasn’t doing enough to protect him from the investigation into Russian collusion. Trump was upset that Sessions wanted to recuse himself from the investigation, leading the present to cry out, “Where’s my Roy Cohn?”

While Gaetz doesn’t have anything like Cohn’s ruthless animal cunning and genuine evil genius, the nominee shows every sign of being an utterly subservient loyalist who will turn the weapons of the legal system against Trump’s enemies. Indeed, Gaetz has already shown a firm conviction that the law is merely a tool of political warfare. In 2018, Gaetz called for Jeff Sessions to prosecute Hillary Clinton. Gaetz has also said, “We’re proud of the work we did on January 6”—a reference to the 2021 attack on the Capitol.

Punchbowl senior correspondent Andrew Desiderio reports, “My phone is blowing up with Senate Republican aides aghast at Trump’s nomination of Gaetz. Some quite confidently saying there’s no way their boss votes to confirm him.”

Idaho Representative Mike Simpson, a Republican, was asked if Gaetz had the character and experience necessary to be attorney general. He responded, “Are you shittin me, that you just asked that question? No! But hell, you’ll print that and now I’m going to be investigated.” Maine Senator Susan Collins said she was “shocked” at the nomination and that “if the nomination proceeds I’m sure there will be an extensive background check by the FBI and public hearings and a lot of questions.”

Collins is perhaps being optimistic that she and her fellow Republicans, who will form a majority in the new Senate, will be permitted to play their constitutional role of advising on and consenting to presidential nominations. This assumes that Trump will govern within the rules of the Constitution.

Trump has already demanded that Republicans in the Senate allow him recess appointments to fill his government quickly, without Senate oversight. On Sunday, Trump wrote: “Any Republican Senator seeking the coveted LEADERSHIP position in the United States Senate must agree to Recess Appointments (in the Senate!).” On Wednesday Ed Whelan, an influential lawyer in the conservative movement, tweeted:

Hope it’s wrong, but I’m hearing through the grapevine about this bonkers plan: Trump would adjourn both Houses of Congress under Article II, section 3, and then recess-appoint his Cabinet. As a predicate for Trump’s exercise of adjournment power, one House of Congress would seek the other House’s consent to adjourn and be denied. So Speaker of House would need to be complicit in evisceration of Senate’s advice-and-consent role.

This move to circumvent the advise-and-consent role of the Senate parallels another Trump move to push aside traditional congressional authority. On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported, “President-elect Donald Trump’s aides are readying unconventional strategies to implement at least some recommendations from a new government spending commission with or without congressional approval.” This move is being done to empower Trump’s plutocratic allies Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy in a nongovernmental agency tasked with cutting spending. The Post added, “Although changes to government spending typically require an act of Congress, Trump aides are exploring plans to challenge a 1974 budget law in a way that would give the White House the power to unilaterally adopt the Musk commission’s proposals.”

The schemes to bypass the Senate on nominations and Congress as a whole on spending are both evidence of Trump’s authoritarian push to move beyond the checks and balances of the Constitution. It’s unclear that Republicans in Congress, or indeed many of their Democratic peers, have the will to resist this authoritarian onslaught.

Trump needs to subvert advise-and-consent laws because he wants a government of loyalists. Trump’s nominees to date have been a mixed-bag politically. Some have been typical right-wing Republican politicians such as Marco Rubio (slotted to be secretary of state), who have been welcomed by the bipartisan establishment as likely to stay within the Washington consensus. Others have have been more unusual: for example, Fox News host Pete Hegseth, nominated to be defense secretary, and former representative Tulsi Gabbard, slated to be director of national intelligence. Hegseth is an extremist who in 2017 called for a preemptive nuclear attack on North Korea, while Gabbard is an unorthodox thinker who has a mix of anti-war and militarist positions. While Gabbard has unfairly been accused by Hillary Clinton of being a Russian asset, the real trouble with her is her deep Islamophobia.