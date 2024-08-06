Books & the Arts / The Lost Stories of the Communist International The focus of Brigitte Studer’s Travellers of the World Revolution is not the leadership and changing politics of the Comintern but the history of its rank and file.

A soccer team consisting of members of the Communist International in Moscow, Russia, 1921

(Laski Diffusion/Getty Images)

In 1925, the radical Indian nationalist M.N. Roy complained that the British authorities had “pursued me step by step, from one country to another, from Java to Japan, from China to the Philippines, to America, to Mexico and through most of the countries of Europe.” Born near Calcutta in 1887, Roy had been forced to flee India in 1915 due to his activism in the Swadeshi pro-independence movement. But his departure from the subcontinent was just the beginning of an itinerant life that took him across much of the world in the tumultuous decades between the two world wars—and his displacements were not just caused by the British. In the course of his travels, Roy became an active member and organizer with the Communist International.

Founded in 1919, the Comintern, or Third International, was the Bolsheviks’ response to the disintegration of socialist internationalism during the First World War. Amid the mass and mutual slaughter, most of Europe’s socialist and social democratic parties had aligned with their respective national governments. After the 1917 Revolution, Lenin sought to rebuild cross-border proletarian solidarity on a new foundation. The Comintern would be a single, global communist movement—not a loose alliance of like-minded parties, but rather a more tightly disciplined organization modeled on the Bolshevik Party itself, and with Moscow as its headquarters.

Technically, from 1919 until the Comintern’s dissolution in 1943, each national Communist Party was merely a “section” of this overarching world party. But by the late 1920s, in parallel with Stalin’s growing dominance of the Soviet state, it became an increasingly hierarchical organization, with instructions handed down to parties across the world from on high. By the time the Second World War broke out, the Comintern had been largely subordinated to the priorities of the Soviet state. Even so, in the 24-year interval between its founding and its demise, it served as an important lodestar of world revolution, shaping the lives of thousands and engaging the sympathies of many more.

Histories of the Comintern have tended to focus on questions of strategy, tracking successive shifts in the organization’s stance over the 1920s and ’30s, often with the ultimate goal of explaining its missteps and failures as a result of its increasing dogmatism and subordination to Soviet interests. C.L.R. James produced a trenchant critical analysis in this vein as early as 1936; Fernando Claudín and E.H. Carr offered more retrospective but similarly critical portraits in the 1970s and ’80s. Alongside these overall accounts, a significant literature also developed on the relations between Moscow and various national parties. In each case, the party attempted to carve out some room for maneuver as the contradictions between Comintern policies and local realities began to mount.

Brigitte Studer’s Travellers of the World Revolution takes a different tack, focusing on the men and women who worked for the Comintern itself. Drawing on documents from the Comintern archives as well as memoirs, letters, photographs, and secondary sources, the book provides a wealth of insights into the peripatetic lives and profound political commitments of dozens of individuals. As well as reconstructing their day-to-day existence, their ideas, and their actions, Studer also firmly locates these individuals as they move from one political context to the next—from Moscow to Berlin, Paris to Wuhan, Zurich to Barcelona. More than a collective biography or an institutional history from the inside, Travellers offers what might be called embodied radical history, showing how a particular set of people navigated these turbulent years, and what it meant for each of them to try to change the tides.

Born in Switzerland in 1955, Studer is the author of many previous books. She has written on the struggle for women’s suffrage, on the post-1968 feminist movement, on gender history, on Swiss nationality law, and on the Swiss Communist Party, among many other subjects. Fittingly, it was her interest in Rosa Grimm, one of the Swiss party’s founders, that led her to study the lives of Comintern militants. Her multilingual skills proved to be particularly useful for the task, since she could work with sources in German, French, Russian, and Italian. So too did the opening up of the Comintern archives, allowing her to produce a history rooted in meticulous archival work.

Studer has already written one book on the Comintern drawing on this research. In 2015, she published The Transnational World of the Cominternians, which deftly reconstructed the workings of the Comintern’s Moscow apparatus and examined its growth from semi-improvised meetings in smoky rooms to a formidable bureaucracy. Prominent Bolsheviks such as Lenin, Trotsky, Nikolai Bukharin, and Grigory Zinoviev were closely involved in the Comintern’s deliberations through the 1920s, even if the day-to-day work of running the organization was done by an international staff of professional organizers—those employed at various times included Antonio Gramsci and Ho Chi Minh—and a bevy of translators and stenographers.

Now, in Travellers, Studer builds on her earlier scholarship while extending it geographically from the Comintern’s base in Moscow to follow the people it dispatched to all points of the compass. As Roy’s 1925 complaint suggests, the work of Comintern organizers had to be done clandestinely to avoid the attention of the police and security services, making the life of its envoys necessarily precarious and secretive. Roy himself adopted many identities as he tried to slip through the security agencies’ nets. One of the few occasions when he used his own name was upon returning to Moscow for a Comintern gathering in 1921. When asked to list his profession, he summed up a lifetime of struggle and uncertainty by simply writing the word “revolutionary.”

Studer’s canvas is densely populated with other agents of the Comintern who lived lives as footloose as Roy’s: She follows some 320 separate individuals in the book. But most of Travellers revolves around a smaller cluster of people and their journeys and fortunes. Some are better known than others: Roy and his American partner, Evelyn Trent; the Italian American photographer Tina Modotti, based in Mexico in the 1920s but working for the Comintern in Moscow and Spain in the ’30s; the American journalist Agnes Smedley, later renowned for her support for the Indian independence movement and the Chinese Revolution; Willi Münzenberg, the flamboyant German press impresario; the secretive Mikhail Borodin, Comintern envoy to the Kuomintang in the early 1920s; and Vittorio Vidali, the Italian Communist widely rumored to have been involved in several murky plots, including the 1940 assassination of Trotsky. But Studer also weaves much of her narrative around lesser-known figures. HHilde Kramer, for example, was a translator and shorthand writer who, as a member of the German Communist Party (KPD), had taken part in the Bavarian Soviet Republic of 1918–19 and then fled to Moscow, where she worked in the Comintern apparatus. Margarete Buber-Neumann and her husband, Heinz Neumann, both KPD members, worked for the Comintern publication Inprekorr in 1920s Berlin before relocating to Moscow in the ’30s, as did the Hungarian Gyulá Alpári and the Countess Charlotte Stenbock-Fermor, a German speaker of Romanian origin. Babette Gross, Münzenberg’s partner, is another recurrent presence, along with the Swiss communists Jules and Jenny Humbert-Droz.

Studer follows these protagonists through a series of flash points, with chapters centered in more than a dozen cities across the world. The sequence itself reflects the Comintern’s evolving priorities. The book opens in Moscow in 1920 and tracks the construction of the Comintern’s central organization, initially chaired by Zinoviev. The scene then shifts to Baku, where later the same year the Bolsheviks organized a gathering of “Oppressed Peoples of the East”—an early sign of the party’s desire to appeal to the colonial world. Studer then moves on again to Tashkent, where Roy—who’d refused to attend the Baku gathering, dismissing it as “Zinoviev’s circus”—had been dispatched to make plans for a military expedition against the British in India. That never materialized, but during his stint in Central Asia, Roy became one of the founders of the Communist Party of India. (The year before, he had also been involved in starting the Spanish Communist Party and the Mexican Communist Party.)