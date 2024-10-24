Politics / StudentNation / The Student Loan Crisis Is a National Emergency. We Should Treat It Like One. A year after the payment pause, a report from the SDCC reveals the failures of the student loan system. Cancellation is not just a financial necessity—it’s a moral imperative.

Student debt relief activists in a chant in front of the White House.

(Anna Moneymaker / Getty)

In October 2023, the restart of student loan payments ended a three-year pause, plunging millions into financial instability, confusion, and stress.

Despite the Biden-Harris Administration’s attempts to ease the burden, over 70 percent of borrowers find it difficult to afford their monthly payments, and nearly 42 percent say that they have cut back on essentials such as food, rent, and healthcare in order to afford their loan payments, according to the Student Debt Crisis Center’s (SDCC) new report, A System in Disarray.

The report lays bare the failures of our student loan system and underscores the need for immediate action. Drawing on data from over 11,000 student loan borrowers, the findings highlight a blatant disconnect between recent policy efforts and borrower experiences.

What we are witnessing is no longer simply a lack of fundamental policy but an assault on the financial well-being of millions. The student loan crisis is a national emergency, and the time to act is now.

Most borrowers have done everything they can to responsibly manage their student loans, but high monthly payments combined with broader economic pressures like inflation, cost of living, and stagnant wages make it nearly impossible to repay them.

But the economic effects of student debt extend well beyond the loans themselves, impacting nearly every aspect of their lives. During the federal student loan payment pause, borrowers were able to afford groceries, buy medicine, pay down other debts, and have extra money to put into savings at the end of the month.

More than 75 percent of borrowers still express a lack of trust in their loan servicers. This distrust, along with inadequate communication, has created an environment where financial hardship and the risk of default wait just around the corner. Many, in an effort to manage their debt more effectively, have gone through the complex process of consolidating their loans to qualify for income-driven repayment plans. About 46 percent reported consolidating their loans with the hope that IDR plans would make monthly payments more affordable.

However, many now face consequences beyond their control. While the SAVE (Saving on a Valuable Education) plan was a step in the right direction, its implementation is still uncertain after Republican legal challenges in Kansas and Missouri, leaving millions in limbo. Additionally, complex eligibility requirements and insufficient outreach efforts leave other IDR plans, like PAYE (Pay As You Earn) and ICR (Income-Contingent Repayment), inaccessible for most. These programs must be simplified and remedied, but more importantly, we have to stop using these complicated repayment methods as a substitute for canceling student debt outright.