Activism / Meet 12 of the Rural Candidates Running for Office This Year The liberal political establishment has all but abandoned organizing in rural communities. These campaigns hold the key to keeping our democracy alive.

As we approach the November election, fear and anxiety dominate. The presidential and other federal races are, of course, center stage, but there are other candidates who are critical to pulling our democracy back from the brink. They are rising above partisan politics in the most unlikely places to unite voters around pragmatic policies that improve the quality of life for their families and their neighbors.

We’re talking about downballot rural races and the bravery, courage, hope, and commitment it takes for progressive candidates to organize in the overlooked corners of America.

We are the codirectors of Dirtroad Organizing, the only national training program for progressive rural organizers and candidates. This year, Dirtroad Organizing is supporting 72 leaders who are doing the intense and vital work of building bridges in small towns that have been split apart by partisan wedges.

Why do rural races matter? Our democracy was designed to privilege voters spread out across large geographical areas. Rural voters have outsize political influence, yet over the last 15 years the liberal political establishment all but abandoned organizing in these communities. Resources were directed by top-of-the-ticket campaigns toward a political calculus that relied on squeezing every bit of turnout from the most populous areas. Overlooked by this strategy, rural America lurched to the right.

While conservatives slashed budgets for vital rural services, creating insecurity and fear, their scapegoating tactics manipulated and inflamed rural voters. Political opportunism expressed in a new politics of anger, exclusion, and hate drove extremism and polarization in many rural communities. That extremism took root in town halls and state legislatures, while bleeding into congressional races, the Electoral College, and ultimately the judiciary. Now, democracy hangs in the balance.

The solution—like the problem—is hyper-local, beginning in our small towns and rural communities. There lies the best hope for our country. It means we organize, invest, and run for office in these communities, rebuilding trust door by door, conversation by conversation.

Dirtroad Organizing is galvanizing and training the next generation of progressive rural organizers, staff, and candidates who are leading this democracy work. Each day, these new leaders are listening to neighbors and reclaiming common ground from beneath the scorched earth of national politics. We provide training and mentorship to support this work and help forge a viable path towards the policies needed for a durable, just, and equitable future. This new politics is rooted in community and values, not partisanship. It’s not always about winning in these tough districts—it’s about doing the deep organizing that doesn’t end on election day.

You may not have heard of our candidates, but they are doing the often joyful, often tough, always heroic work that can turn the tide in rural America.

Chris Wier, Oklahoma State House District 4