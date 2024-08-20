Politics / The Feminist Movement Is Powering the Kamala Harris Campaign At a DNC gathering of women leaders, a reminder: “You don’t have to get ready if you stay ready.”

Alexis McGill Johnson, chief executive officer of Planned Parenthood Federation, speaks at an event marking the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision. (Peter Zay / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

CHICAGO–A political partnership between Planned Parenthood Action Fund, the reproductive health powerhouse, and gun-safety leaders Moms Demand Action/Everytown might not make intuitive sense at first glance. But when I walked into a briefing here on Tuesday about their new joint initiative, realized there is enormous overlap between their goals and their constituencies, and saw a hell of a lot of people I knew from years of covering feminist politics, it clicked: Yes, these are both feminist issues.

Both groups are overwhelmingly powered by women. Sometimes, they’re even powered by the same women. Moms Demand’s (relatively) new executive director, the dynamic Angela Ferrell-Zebala, was the National Director of Strategic Partnerships for the Planned Parenthood Action Fund.

That sense of shared purpose was everywhere during the event, which was held near the site of the Democratic National Convention. The activists in the room clearly knew one another from years, even decades, of working on these interlocking issues.

“I think that’s a big part of it,” Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who shared the stage with Ferrell-Zeballa and Alexis McGill Johnson of PPAF, told me after the event. She knew many women personally who’d moved back and forth between the issues. Plus, she said, the constituencies overlap: “It’s moms who are tired of worrying if their kids are gonna get shot at school. It’s moms who are worried about [choice]. I am animated by worry about my kids.”

It was not lost on this jubilant crowd that Vice President Kamala Harris, now the Democratic nominee, happens to be the administration’s point person on both issues. The clear ambassador of reproductive justice, Harris also runs the White House task force on gun violence prevention. That made the alliance make perfect sense.

“Women are behind this movement,” Ferrell-Zebala told the crowd. Also, it’s about bodily autonomy. We don’t want to be forced to have a child; we don’t want to be kept from having a child; we don’t want to be killed or have our child killed. The gun laws and abortion laws in our country make all of those things possible if not likely, against the wishes of the majority of Americans

Another overlapping theme: danger: As McGill-Johnson pointed out, 22 states have banned access to abortion, affecting 43% of women, and more than half of all Black women. “They have to travel. Abortion bans are making everything more dangerous. Patients get sent to parking lots to wait until sepsis sets in so they can justify an abortion procedure.”

Our lack of gun safety laws, of course, makes everything more dangerous. “As a mother of four, I’m pretty pissed that [gun violence] is the leading cause of death for kids, teenagers and young adults in this country,” Ferrell-Zebala chimed in. “Not car accidents, not cancer, but guns….You have to negotiate every day about whether you will be safe.”

She added: “Gun violence prevention, gun safety and reproductive rights: It’s a triple threat [politically]. It brings out young people, people of color, women. It also brings out suburban women, especially college-educated women…More and more people are rejecting extremism, and candidates who are not in line with their values when it comes to choice or gun safety.”

It was impossible for this group not to acknowledge the way the nomination of Vice President Kamala Harris has changed, well, everything about the 2024 race. Ferrell-Zebala asked McGill Johnson, rhetorically, what happened.