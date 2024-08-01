Politics / The National Association of Black Journalists Made the Whitest Decision Possible In providing a platform to Donald Trump, the NABJ opted for a totally predictable outcome—35 minutes of insults and racism.

Donald Trump speaks with Rachel Scott, senior congressional correspondent for ABC News, during a question and answer session at the National Association of Black Journalists convention on July 31, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois.

(Scott Olson / Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Donald Trump attended the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) annual conference and did a sit-down interview with three Black women: Rachel Scott of ABC News, Kadia Goba of Semafor, and Harris Faulkner from Fox News.

Trump was, entirely predictably, racist and disgusting. The “headline” was his wild attack on Vice President Kamala Harris’s race. “I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago,” he blathered, “when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black. So I don’t know, is she Indian or is she Black?” For the record, Harris’s father is Afro-Jamaican, and bumbaclots who think Jamaicans aren’t “Black” are welcome to kiss my entire Haitian ass.

Of course, Trump received no pushback against his racist claims from the panel, nor was he fact-checked or challenged on any of the other lies and mistruths he spewed from the stage—including the entirely preposterous claim that Harris and the Democrats support abortions of fully alive, already-born children. Indeed, reports indicate that Trump threw some kind of temper tantrum backstage when he was informed that he would be fact-checked live by the panel, delaying his appearance for nearly an hour before the NABJ leaders pathetically relented and agreed to allow him to lie from their stage.

In the hours since, the media has provided Trump with the headlines he desires, twisting his racist attack on Harris into questions about her heritage. Instead of asking, “Why is the 78-year-old white man trying to define the race of his political opponent?,” they’re acting like biracial people are confusing.

This, however, was always going to be the outcome of allowing Trump to speak at the NABJ conference. Trump was always going to exploit the occasion to baselessly attack his Black woman opponent in front of a Black audience. Anybody can ask Trump a question. They can even ask him a “tough” question. But getting an answer to that question, and smacking down the lies he tells on the way to an answer, takes real journalistic skill. There are plenty of Black journalists who have those skills; Harris Faulkner is not one of them. Nor was Kadia Goba up to the task. Rachel Scott acquitted herself well, but it was an impossible situation.

The interview couldn’t have come at a better time for Trump. The NABJ always invites presidential candidates to attend its conference, and the three-time presidential candidate has always declined in the past. Why did he agree to attend this year? I can only guess, but it is worth noting that Trump is currently dodging accusations that he’s a scared little punk for refusing to debate Harris. Now, instead of continuing to focus on why Trump is afraid to debate the Black woman he’s running against, the media will give him a news cycle or two of people talking about how “brave” he was to answer questions from a whole panel of Black women. Sure, he’s not running against any of them, but you know how his people tend to think all Black people look the same.

Trump’s mission was accomplished before he even took the first question. Still, I know that a lot of people will want to focus on everything that happened after he started speaking. By any objective political measure, the interview was a disaster for Trump. He came off as racist and mean-spirited. He promised to give cops immunity for beating up Black protesters. At one point, he even reached over, grabbed Scott’s water bottle, tightened the cap on it, and gave it back to her, which is just… weird. You don’t have to take my word that the interview went poorly for Trump: His own team pulled him off the stage after 35 minutes of what was supposed to be an hour-long panel.

But exposing Trump as an awful human has functionally no journalistic value at this point. Is there a single person in the country who didn’t think Trump was racist before but does now? Is there a solitary voter who is saying to themselves, “I was going to vote for Trump but now seeing how he treated three Black women, I don’t know, I have my doubts”? It is a shockingly common belief among left-of-center folks to think that more exposure to Trump’s gross and unpopular antics will turn public sentiment against him, yet over the past eight years I’ve seen nearly no evidence of that actually happening, especially when those antics involve attacking Black people. Trump is an ignorant racist: Everybody either knows that, is that, or decided that is not a problem.

That’s why the interview was pointless. One question I like to ask myself before investing time and energy into exposing a white man’s racist, incoherent worldview is, “What will I win? What is the upside for my efforts? If I’m going to deploy myself against somebody, what will I get if I’m successful?” In this situation, Trump was given the opportunity to insult Black folks for 35 minutes, to our faces. What did we win for weathering that storm?