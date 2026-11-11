Politics / The Anti-Billionaire Midterms Third Way says moderates won Democrats their majorities. But 25 of the party’s 32 Senate candidates explicitly ran against the billionaire class.

Senator-elect Juliana Stratton (D-IL), Senator-elect Annie Andrews (D-SC), Senator-elect Peggy Flanagan (D-MN), Senator-elect James Talarico (D-TX), Senator-elect Josh Turek (D-IA), and Senator-elect Troy Jackson (D-ME) on Capitol Hill on November 10, 2026. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Within hours of last Tuesday’s shellacking of Republicans, the centrist think tank Third Way was claiming credit. Its November 4 memo, “Moderates Made Democratic Majorities,” declared that “the majority makers of 2026 were mainstream and moderate Democrats” and pointed to victories in Texas, South Carolina, Iowa, and Kansas as proof that the party should move toward the “center.” Meanwhile, the wins of left-wing candidates like Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan and Troy Jackson in Maine were treated as cautionary tales.

Our friends at Third Way are either confused or lying, because the evidence is clear: Bernie Sanders’s anti-billionaire message was widely adopted by Democrats in this election, including among the very candidates Third Way celebrates as “moderates.”

I spent the past week combing Democratic Senate campaign websites from 2024 and 2026 to quantify Democrats’ shift to economic populist rhetoric. The results were even more dramatic than I expected.

In 2024, “billionaire” or “billionaires” were referenced on six of 32 Democratic Senate campaign websites—only 19 percent. In 2026, the figure was 25 of 32—a whopping 78 percent.

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The change was greatest among challengers and open-seat candidates. In 2024, only two of 18 had websites mentioning billionaires, or 11 percent. Two years later, 20 of 23 did, or 87 percent. Among incumbents, the figure also rose, from 29 to 56 percent.

Compare this year’s campaigning with Democrats’ more conventional economic messaging in 2024. Last time around, Washington Senator Maria Cantwell’s website praised the state’s successful businesses and her work supporting its “unique and enviable culture of science, innovation, and economic growth.” As Democrats have done for decades, she called for shared prosperity without identifying the social class blocking it.

Several of the biggest 2026 winners were far more confrontational. Their attacks on the wealthy were prominent campaign themes rather than passing references buried in a press release.

Take James Talarico, the Texas senator-elect frequently hailed as a model for Democratic moderation. On the campaign trail, he denounced Democrats and Republicans alike for embracing “trickle-down economics” for close to half a century. And in his victory speech, he accused billionaires who control media and politics of keeping Americans divided while they enrich themselves. “The real fight in this country is not left versus right,” he declared. “It is top versus bottom.”

Texas’s Democratic governor-elect, Gina Hinojosa, offered an equally direct argument. Her campaign asked: “Does Texas belong to the people of Texas, or is this the billionaires’ world and we just live in it?” In her victory speech, she promised to stop writing separate rules for working families and the wealthy.