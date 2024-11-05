Letters / Letters: Internal Dissent Readers respond to an article by our interns disagreeing with The Nation’s endorsement of Kamala Harris for president. Edit

I write in response to “Kamala Harris Does Not Deserve The Nation’s Endorsement” [TheNation.com, October 25] by The Nation’s interns. I am probably about the same age as them, and I passionately disagree. The root of our conflict seems to be this: They view voting in a vacuum, as an expression of their personal ethics. It is not.

Someone will be elected, and a person of conscience should choose. Either Kamala Harris or Donald Trump will stand below the Capitol Dome on January 20. And these folks—progressives(!)—seem to not see the difference. Or they just don’t care. They pay lip service: “We know that a second Trump presidency would be a disaster, but we believe that we cannot vote our way out of this genocide.” That is effectively support for Trump. We think he would be terrible but aren’t willing to vote against him, they say.

This is the kind of Trump supporter that really drives me up the wazoo. The kind who knows he would be worse. Worse for women, worse for people of color, worse for LGBTQ people, and worse for protesters. Millions who would be harmed by a Trump administration. Friends and neighbors.

I know that the interns believe that Harris is bad. They are deeply, profoundly saddened by the war in Gaza. As am I. But the least among us, living right next to you, are relying on you. The women and children of Gaza need protecting. But so do the women and children of America.

Mark Kliesen

oberlin, oh

The writer is a student at Oberlin College.



As a Palestinian American and a Nation reader since I was in my 20s, I’ve never been prouder of this publication. The inspirational editorial that it just published by its interns is the best I’ve read anywhere on the subject.

It sickens me that my own tax dollars are being spent by Kamala Harris and Joe Biden to bomb babies and murder mothers in Palestine. Sponsoring Israeli state terror, genocide, and ethnic cleansing is appropriate for a war criminal but not a candidate for the presidency of the United States.

Harris’s reckless, stubborn, and irresponsible decision to turn her back on her base and to the millions of “Uncommitted” voters, all of whom could be her supporters, is outrageous and short-sighted. She has proven that her moral and political judgment and her leadership are all horribly defective and disgraced herself in the eyes of history.

Harris will have no one but herself to blame if she loses.

Tom J. Wright

oakland, ca

The writer is a union representative, political activist, and commentator.



The interns’ position, while thoroughly understandable, as it is based on complete empathy for the thousands of victims in Israel’s unwarranted and immoral aggression in a grave overreaction to the Hamas attack last October 7, nonetheless shows a fatal naïveté. It fails to even mention, let alone take into account in its moral calculus, the brutal attack by Hamas that provoked the Israeli response. It’s obvious that the interns don’t know what the word “genocide” means and are prone to hyperbole. War crimes is far more accurate, for which Israel has been justifiably charged by the World Court, with far more charges to come. I firmly believe that Israel should face the full consequences for any and all war crimes they have committed, as should Hamas.

By refusing to endorse Ms. Harris, the interns are playing directly into the hands of Donald Trump. In solely blaming President Biden and Vice President Harris for all the death and destruction in Gaza and in the surrounding region, they completely exclude Trump, as well as ignore his future role should he become president—which, as he himself said in plain English, is to give Netanyahu the “green light” to “finish the job.” What do you think that means? Real genocide, maybe?