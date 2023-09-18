Politics / Lauren Boebert Is Not the Only Republican Ruining Musicals How failed theater kids are destroying a great art form—and American politics.

No business like show business: Representative Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) wows them at CPAC. (Brandon Bell / Getty)

On September 10, members of a Denver audience hoping to enjoy a performance of a musical adaptation of the movie Beetlejuice found themselves witnessing a spectacle of an unexpected kind thanks to the antics of Lauren Boebert. The rude and unruly ghost who is the main character of Beetlejuice could hardly compete with the Colorado congresswoman’s rowdiness. Boebert and her date were ejected from the theater for disruptive behavior. After Boebert’s staff initially denied any misconduct, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts released a security video.

As reported by Kyle Clark of Denver’s 9NEWS, Boebert was clearly vaping during the performance, despite claims by her staff that the smoke came from an on-stage fog machine: “The pregnant woman sitting behind Boebert told the Denver Post she asked her to stop vaping, and Boebert refused. Her one-woman show continued: taking flash photos, raising her hands and dancing, often the only one clapping or standing up in the crowd. Boebert occasionally took a break from being disruptive to enjoy the company of her male companion. He briefly had a grasp on the situation, before ushers returned and told Boebert she had to leave. The theater’s incident report says Boebert pulled the ‘don’t you know who I am’ card on the way out, giving theater employees the single finger salute.”

The New York Post added more damning details, including the allegation that Boebert referred to the pregnant woman as “a sad and miserable person.” With the evidence mounting against her, Boebert issued an uncharacteristic apology, citing as a mitigating factor that she was going through a difficult divorce.

Boebert’s escapades caused a predictable social media firestorm, with very few people accepting her doleful show of remorse. She’s a hard person to forgive. One of the loudest MAGA voices in national politics, Boebert is known for pushing for Joe Biden’s impeachment and for her vicious homophobic and transphobic rhetoric. She’s tweeted that “drag queens” should stay away from “the children of Colorado’s Third District.” There were some cogent feminist critiques of the attention given to Boebert’s public lewdness (the mutual groping she engaged with her boyfriend was her least objectionable actions). But the more pervasive sentiment was that this is a case of a hypocrite getting her well-deserved comeuppance.

But Boebert’s performance was noteworthy not just for her personal boorishness but also as part of a larger pattern of right-wingers vandalizing musicals. Strange as it may sound, one of the cultural symptoms of the Trump era is the hard right’s affinity for musicals—an art form they also repeatedly desecrate.

Donald Trump himself is a prime example. No president has had such an intense love for musicals. In the White House, music was key to calming down Trump during his frequent outburst of anger. As The New York Times reported in 2021, White House official Max Miller—nicknamed the “Music Man”—was tasked with playing show tunes like “Memory” from Cats to “pull [Trump] from the brink of rage.” This is truly a case of music having charms to sooth the savage breast.

As a candidate, Trump had “Music of the Night” from The Phantom of the Opera on his campaign playlist. In his 2005 book Think Like a Billionaire, Trump enthused, “My favorite Broadway show is Evita by Andrew Lloyd Webber…. I saw it six times, mostly with [his first wife] Ivana. Evita is not on Broadway right now, but I’m hopeful that they’ll bring it back. Also, The Phantom of the Opera was great!”

The extreme right is rich in figures who can be described as failed theater kids. These are people whose sensibilities are clearly shaped by a love for the expressive power and excess emotions of musical theater. But they haven’t been able to make a name for themselves in the area of their true passion, so instead they bring their thwarted theater-kid energy to partisan agitation.

Trump’s on-again-off-again crony Steve Bannon is a quintessential failed theater kid, writing a long string of movie scripts that went nowhere. In the 1990s, with cowriter Julia Jones, he worked on a hip-hop musical titled The Thing I Am. A bizarre hybrid, this musical tried to mash together the plot of Shakespeare’s Coriolanus with the story of the 1992 Rodney King riots in Los Angeles. One line of the play reads, “You call him noble that was once your enemy, then you dis your king. You cry against the ‘other’—crackers, Blood, Crip, popo, Pol, the rich—it doesn’t matter, N—–; awe keeps you feeding on each other.” Another line reads, “You are a pair of strange ones. More of this busta a– n— talk would infect my brain. Peace now, let’s parlay.” Needless to say, Bannon hardly offered competition to even Lin-Manuel Miranda, let alone Stephen Sondheim.

James O’Keefe, founder and deposed head of Project Veritas, is yet another failed theater kid. Founded in 2010, Project Veritas specializes in creating deceptively edited entrapment videos that showed progressives allegedly saying or doing compromising things. These include videos falsely purporting to show workers for the voting rights group Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now (ACORN) advising O’Keefe and an associate on how to avoid paying taxes while supposedly engaged in child sex trafficking. These videos resulted in lawsuits ending in O’Keefe tendering apologies and paying a settlement.