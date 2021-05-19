Subscribe to The Nation Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month! Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner faced a rival candidate on Tuesday’s Democratic primary ballot in the nation’s sixth largest city, but the progressive prosecutor’s loudest opponent was Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5.

The union that represents 14,000 current and retired officers in the city put its money and manpower behind fired former prosecutor Carlos Vega in an effort to block Krasner’s reelection run. The FOP and its allies made the primary contest a referendum not just on Krasner but also on the criminal justice reform movement that the DA has championed over the past four years.

Instead of the backlash that the FOP hoped for, the election gave a 2-1 landslide win to Krasner and a major boost to the national movement to stop police violence, end mass incarceration, and upend systematic racism.

"We in this movement for criminal justice reform just won a big one," Krasner told supporters Tuesday night. "Four years ago, we promised reform, and a focus on serious crime. People believed what were, at that point, ideas—promises. And they voted us into office with a mandate. We kept those promises. They saw what we did. And they put us back in office for what we've done."

Krasner’s mandate is now far greater than it was after his initial election in 2017, when he won the Democratic primary in this overwhelmingly Democratic city with 38 percent of the vote in a multi-candidate field. This year, in a one-on-one race with FOP-backed challenger Carlos Vega, the incumbent was winning roughly 65 percent.

The victory came at the close of a contest that saw the police union and its allies pour hundreds of thousands of dollars into a campaign that attempted to blame Krasner’s reforms for rising crime in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic. Attacking the DA as “Soft on crime. Soft on sentencing,” the FOP tried to generate the sort of backlash vote that in the past has threatened progressive officials.

But Krasner flipped the script by reminding voters that rising crime rates in Philadelphia reflected a national trend. He used data and a historical perspective to argue that it takes time to undo decades of failed policies. Voters got the message.

A multiracial, multiethnic coalition delivered what Miriam Krinsky, executive director of the group Fair and Just Prosecution, described as a “resounding win” for Krasner and the movement. Current Issue View our current issue

The voters also sent a signal to the FOP and to police unions across the country, which historically have been powerful forces in local politics—especially in elections for prosecutors, sheriffs, and judges.