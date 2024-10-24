Politics / The Kamala Harris Stan Wars Have Reached a Fever Pitch The election has turned the Internet into a dangerous battlefield—and nobody, not even a pop superstar, is safe.

Chappell Roan responds to fans criticizing her comments about the Kamala Harris campaign. (TikTok)

For the past decade or so, Donald Trump and his surrogates, both off and online, have had a lock on creating superfans, with Democrats, and even Trump’s fellow Republicans, struggling to keep up. Senator Bernie Sanders has come the closest to cultivating a cult following on the Democratic side, but that wasn’t enough for him to win the presidential nomination in either 2016 or 2020. Hillary Clinton’s attempts to relate to a younger, online demographic inspired more mockery than “Pokémon Go[ing] to the polls.” President Joe Biden’s “Dark Brandon” meme didn’t do much to boost his candidacy either.

Compared to her predecessors, Vice President Kamala Harris has made substantial inroads with the young, online, and restless. She’s younger, fluent in pop culture, knows how to order baked goods like a normal human, and doesn’t waffle on abortion. Most importantly, she’s certified brat! Of course, the Harris-Walz campaign has not been without criticism. But they’re heavily armored with backing from pop culture heavyweights like Taylor Swift and Beyoncé. Supportive influencers are more than happy to fill any gaps in the vice president’s chainmail.

Harris has long been able to count on fervent online support; during her doomed 2020 presidential run, the KHive, as her stans are known, became notorious for the depths they would go to for their icon.

“Something that Harris has had from very early on in 2019 when she announced her run for president back then, was this really fierce online support from a group of supporters,” Annie Wu Henry, a campaign manager who has served as a digital consultant for several high-profile progressive campaigns but is not working directly with the Harris campaign, told The Nation. “That can be really powerful because they will do a lot of the defending and fighting for you.”

In proper stan war fashion, fight the KHive has. And, with time running out and the stakes sky-high, nobody is safe from the crossfire—not even burgeoning pop superstars like Chappell Roan.

In September, Roan announced in a Guardian article, “I have so many issues with our government in every way.… So I don’t feel pressured to endorse someone. There’s problems on both sides.” This stance shouldn’t have been surprising given the singer’s public refusal to attend this year’s White House Pride event because of the Biden administration’s backing of the genocide in Gaza.

The backlash from the KHive was swift and vitriolic, with Harris supporters questioning the pop star’s commitment to the queer community, calling her an idiot, and generally reveling in the public takedown. Prominent Democratic influencers like Olivia Julianna, who spoke at this year’s DNC, proclaimed themselves upset that “Chappell Roan said both sides are the same.” Though Roan never said the Democratic and Republican parties are the same, any insistence that both have issues triggers memories of the both-sides-ing during the 2016 election for many diehard Dems. (Roan later clarified that she would be “voting for fucking Kamala,” though she declined to endorse Harris.)

Trauma from a disastrously handled 2016 election has proven to be a powerful motivator for Harris supporters to quickly dismantle dissenters. One influencer, who has been a staunch supporter of Harris but wouldn’t consider themself a stan due to the fanaticism often associated with the word, told The Nation, “A lot of [the defense of Harris] is PTSD from 2016 because there was so much misinformation being put out from both the right and the left toward Hillary Clinton.”

“We can’t just let other people define the narrative and not push back on this information,” the pro-Harris influencer, who asked to be kept anonymous due to their fear of online backlash, added. “We have to cut it off at the head and really jump in and correct it before it spreads.”

David Karpf, a professor at George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs and author of Analytic Activism: Digital Listening and the New Political Strategy, is sympathetic toward anxious Democratic voters. The stakes are objectively high, but Karpf emphasizes that historically, a meaningful number of minds are not usually swayed weeks out from election day.

He recommends that nervous voters continue to mobilize online, but “give each other just a little bit of a break” instead of burning each other out with fighting. “The actual high stakes stuff happens [on Election Day],” he told The Nation.