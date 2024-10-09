Politics / The One Guaranteed Winner in 2024: American Empire Democrat or Republican, the next presidency will still mean death for others in faraway places.

Kamala Harris speaks to the media before boarding Air Force Two after assessing the Hurricane Helene recovery response in North Carolina on October 5, 2024, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

The genocide in Palestine began a year ago. It’s an astonishing fact that some may want to avoid, but it’s true. And there is no end in sight.

Now, as November draws nearer, those of us who regard genocide as the issue—the only issue—on the ballot are faced with a choice. It is not so much a false choice as it is an unpalatable one: Democrat or Republican, carrion or charnel, each a special flavor of death.

Mass murder—mechanized, joyful, frenzied, lusty and hot with corruption—resists easy description. We are left to tally the losses, to describe an outline through the tangents that touch its surface. The number of human beings exterminated. Hospitals and schools destroyed and lives truncated. The emergence of polio and syphilis. The corrosion of human flesh. An obscenity that touches everything and cripples the spirit. The extent of the horror is unknown, and probably unknowable. Our nightmares shrink before reality.

It’s easier to engage with matters for the living. In America, we fight for life. That’s what we’re told. We fight for the poor, for a fair shake. And in the eaves, sometimes in the background but never center stage, hangs a genocide. The Palestinians, a zombie, buried alive for the greater good, await their turn to speak.

It would be incorrect, and imprecise, to describe the Democrats and Republicans as being more or less identical. The Republican leadership and their media personalities seem hateful. They come close to using the N-word on television—a thrilling slip, red meat for the base. Their lies appear designed to provoke the lynching of Black people and their white supremacy appears rooted sometimes in grievance, other times in a genuine belief in white destiny, a manifest clause in their Bibleverse. Economic descriptions of their voters’ worldviews may be creditable, but they also give them too much credit.

Absent a coherent, unifying ideology, like hate, Democrats are the party of everything else. It’s the party where the billionaire environmental activist goes, the laborer fighting for a fair wage, the mendicant with a PhD in adjunct studies—and of course, it’s where masses of Black and brown people squat at the margins.