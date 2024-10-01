Politics / Extremist, Hypocritical, Weird: JD Vance Offers a Whole Array of Targets for Tim Walz With so many things to pounce on during the vice-presidential debate, where does Walz even begin?

Governor Tim Walz (left) and Senator JD Vance.

(Jeff Swensen and Scott Olson / Getty Images)

There’s never been an issue more tailor-made for Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s now-trademark rejoinder to the GOP’s abortion cruelty, “Mind your own damn business,” than his opponent JD Vance’s known support for so-called “menstrual surveillance programs.” In case you haven’t been paying attention, “menstrual surveillance,” a priority of the far right, would give red-state authorities tools to figure out if women there might somehow have missed a period or two and might be looking for medication abortion, or a way to travel to a state where abortion is legal.

When the Biden administration issued new health privacy law guidance to prevent law enforcement from engaging in such surveillance, Vance was one of only eight GOP senators to sign a letter opposing the move (20 House members joined, members of the far-right Freedom Caucus). The letter said the regulation “unlawfully thwarts the enforcement of compassionate laws” and “creates special protections for abortion that limit cooperation with law enforcement.”

Donald Trump adviser Jason Miller recently made it clear that his boss is also fine with the move. It’s “going to be up to the states” whether they set up regimes to monitor women’s pregnancies and prosecute them for getting out-of-state abortions, he told Newsmax on Thursday. (Miller has been accused of putting an abortion drug into a mistress’s drink to terminate her pregnancy, which he has denied. Mind your own damn business, indeed.)

Can Tim Walz get Vance to talk about the sick reasoning behind menstrual surveillance? Let’s hope so.

But wait: Is it better for Walz to home in on the latest revelations about how Vance trashed Trump, as late as 2020, when he has claimed he was supporting him? Vance insisted that he’d dropped his Never Trump stance, which included calling the disgraced former president “hillbilly heroin” and potentially “America’s Hitler,” because he was swayed by Trump’s performance in office. But The Washington Post reported Friday that in 2020 he told a friend in Twitter DMs: “Trump has just so thoroughly failed to deliver on his economic populism (excepting a disjointed China policy).” Vance wrote later: “I think Trump will probably lose.” When the friend asked if Vance expected an appointment by the man he called “Emperor Trump,” Vance replied in the same tone. “I’ve already turned down my appointment from the emperor,” Vance wrote—“adding a winking emoji,” the Post reported. Does he still believe Trump’s economic populism was a failure?

Vance provides Walz with a cornucopia of examples of extremism, hypocrisy, and just plain old weirdness. Where does he begin?

Should Walz attack Vance on his appearance, just this past Saturday, with Lance Wallnau, the far-right New Apostolic crackpot (and January 6 attendee) who has called Vice President Kamala Harris a “Jezebel” who used “witchcraft” to defeat Trump in their debate last month? Maybe ask Vance if he thinks Harris is a Jezebel, or a witch? Or “mentally disabled,” which Trump himself called her Saturday night? (Can you say “projection”?)