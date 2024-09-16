Politics / How the Liberal Media Gave Us JD Vance The months-long romance between Vance and an easily duped press in 2016 led directly to his sordid political rise.

Republican vice presidential nominee US Senator JD Vance (R-OH) speaks with the media at the airport before he departs on September 14, 2024, in Greenville, North Carolina. (Allison Joyce / Getty Images)

When Hillbilly Elegy was published during the homestretch of the 2016 election, its author, JD Vance, became the designated empath for a region and a marginalized cultural tradition—the hard-drinking, hard-fighting, and episodically hard-working Scotch-Irish peasantry in the American heartland. So it’s entailed no small amount of cognitive dissonance to see Vance, nine years later, promulgating what amounts to a blood libel against the Haitian community in Springfield, Ohio—the state he now represents in the US Senate—as he campaigns to be Donald Trump’s vice president. What’s more, Vance has urged his online MAGA following to continue spreading stories that he acknowledges may not be anything more than “rumors”—and admitted in a CNN interview that he would “create stories” to direct media attention to the MAGA narrative about immigration. That’s a level of cynical demagoguery that would make even Joe McCarthy blush.

Ugly hypocrisy abounds in this vile saga, as it does with much of the mythology and urban folk legends that make up the heart of the MAGA movement, from the “deep state” fantasias of Steve Bannon to the unhinged cosmic speculations of QAnon. Yet Vance’s willingness to radically revise and overwrite the lessons of his life story is by now a well-documented reflex; what’s more pivotal to his odyssey through public life is the voyeuristic liberal fascination with the tale of heroic uplift he spun in his reputation-making memoir.

Simply put, we wouldn’t have a potential Vice President JD Vance without that months-long liberal media romance with JD Vance, designated interlocutor from the country’s exotic hill country, nearly a decade ago. It’s worth reviewing that sordid history now, if only to see how we got to where we are.

The story begins, inevitably, with The New York Times, which published a fawning appreciation of Vance’s memoir by its reviewer Jennifer Senior in August 2016. (That review is not to be confused with the fawning appreciation published in the Sunday books section a few months later by freelance contributor and Vance-ian heartland whisperer Meghan Daum.) Senior exulted that, in the midst of a deranging national election cycle, Vance was

offering a compassionate, discerning sociological analysis of the white underclass that has helped drive the politics of rebellion, particularly the ascent of Donald J. Trump. Combining thoughtful inquiry with firsthand experience, Mr. Vance has inadvertently provided a civilized reference guide for an uncivilized election, and he’s done so in a vocabulary intelligible to both Democrats and Republicans. Imagine that.

Senior was just getting warmed up. Vance, she declared, had boldly intervened in a polarized, blame-addicted discourse about the unequal condition of the country’s political economy with a message of “tough love and personal responsibility.” She portrayed the book as an oasis in an intellectual desert: “An investigation of voter estrangement has never felt more urgent, and we’re certainly not getting one from the lacquered chatterers on the boob tube.”

The key to Vance’s unvarnished truth-telling, Senior argued, was his firm line on the great American gospel of tough-minded self-help—a faith recently, and compellingly preached by Vance’s ideological opposite number, Barack Obama. This whole act of pundit projection bears quoting at length: