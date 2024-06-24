Politics / In the Battle for the Bronx, Jamaal Bowman’s AIPAC-Funded Opponent Definitely Has the Money But if Saturday’s rally was any indication, the progressive champion may not have the many on his side.

Jamaal Bowman speaks at a campaign rally at St. Mary’s Park in the Bronx on June 22, 2024, in New York City. (Steven Ferdman / Getty)

St. mary’s park, the bronx—It wasn’t just the heat, though by the time the speeches began the temperature in the shade was already in the 90s—which must have been nice for those able to find a patch of shade. Near the stage, where the sun was as pitiless as the Trump administration’s border policy, the heat was easily into triple digits.

But it wasn’t just the heat. It was the humility. In a fight that has been billed as a battle royale between progressives and the pro-Israel lobby, and in a race that has drawn not just national attention but millions of dollars in donations to Representative Jamaal Bowman’s hand-picked opponent, former Westchester County executive George Latimer, the signs are not encouraging.

Bowman was neither the first member of Congress to call for a cease-fire in Gaza, nor the most vociferous congressional critic of Israel’s assault on the Palestinian population—both of those honors would probably go to his colleague and fellow squad member Rashida Tlaib. Yet, as The Nation and many others have reported, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee has decidedly made him the main target of its ongoing campaign to silence Israel’s critics. History doubtless played a part in that decision: Bowman’s upset victory in 2020 over nine-term incumbent Eliot Engel, which came in the wake of the short-lived national reckoning on race following George Floyd’s murder, deprived the Zionist lobby of one of its most reliable votes in Congress. It helped that Engel had also long ignored his constituents of color. But Bowman, a charismatic educator who founded a popular and successful middle school in the South Bronx and was already an eloquent critic of high-stakes testing before the Justice Democrats recruited him to take on the seemingly unbeatable chair of the House Foreign Affairs committee, easily won reelection two years later, taking 54 percent of Democratic primary ballots and 64 percent in the general election.

Yet that didn’t deter the United Democracy Project—AIPAC’s super PAC—from putting $14.5 million into the race for the 16th Congressional District, with two-thirds of that going to ads attacking Bowman. The representative, whose district includes significant Jewish populations in Riverdale, Co-op City, and Westchester, was first attacked by the left: When he visited Israel and voted in favor of funding the country’s Iron Dome missile-defense system during his first term, the Democratic Socialists of America (which had endorsed him and claimed him as a member) threatened to expel him in 2021, prompting him to resign from the group. The incident may well have put a target on his back.

On Saturday the left seemed united behind Bowman. “It was hot when they marched on Selma,” said Jonathan Smith, president of the New York metropolitan area America Postal Workers Union. “It was hot when they marched on Washington.”

Jumaane Williams, who as New York City’s public advocate endorsed Bowman in his first race, told the crowd that Bowman’s strong condemnation of the Hamas attack on October 7—which also saw him criticized by some on the left—was a mark of leadership. “Leadership can say that something terrible happened on October 7, and call it out,” said Williams, warming up the crowd while also illustrating the nature of Bowman’s dilemma. “But the story does not end there.” After reminding the crowd that Bowman had also been a consistent and early advocate of a cease-fire, he said, “Humanity should be rewarded, not punished.”