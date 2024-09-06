Politics / How to Debate Donald Trump There’s almost no way to “win” a debate against a serially unserious liar like Trump, but if Harris can knock him off his vibe, she might stand a chance.

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris, speaks during a debate on October 7, 2020, in Salt Lake City, and Republican presidential candidate former president Donald Trump speaks during a debate on June 27, 2024, in Atlanta.

(AP Photo)

Just between those of us on the pro-democracy side of the political ledger, I am terrified of the upcoming debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and felonious circus clown Donald Trump. That’s not just because I have PTSD from President Joe Biden’s literally career-ending debate performance this summer, and it’s not because I’m worried that Harris can’t out-argue an old, rambling man who gets lost on his way to a period.

My concern is that there is no way for Harris to win. Trump will meet expectations if he simply avoids committing violent crimes onstage; the only way for Harris to meet expectations is to demolish this fool, and make it look effortless while doing it.

The thing is: Demolishing Trump is actually very hard to do. I know it looks easy, because Trump is a liar, a criminal, and an idiot man-child who has become increasingly incoherent in his dotage. He is, as Harris has said, deeply unserious. But trust me: I have debated lying, unserious Republicans live on both stage and television, and defeating them is much more difficult than it seems like it should be.

The central problem is this: You—the expert who possesses real knowledge of the topics that are up for debate—are bound by a world that has rules. Your opponent, the lying propagandist and fabulist, is not. You can’t or won’t say things you know to be untrue; they can and will. You want the debate to be about policies (because you know that your policies are actually popular); they want the debate to be about personalities. Your mind is racing to convey as much information as possible in a 90-second response; their mouth is running to insult you or the people you care about as much as possible in 90 seconds. You are having a discussion based in reality; they are having a discussion meant for a reality-TV show. It’s an asymmetric war that you can’t really win.

Think about it this way: How should Harris handle one of the most obvious and consistent lies Trump is certain to tell during the debate? “Illegal immigrants are ruining the country because Harris supports open borders, which lets rapists and murderers into the country.” Trump will say that, or something to that effect, in response to any question about the “crisis” at the border. The (absolutely useless) moderators who ask the immigration question that Trump won’t answer will let this lie lie, as they always do, and it will fall to Harris to deal with the (completely false) “charge” that the border is a mess because she and Biden have embraced immigration policies that are too liberal.

Most likely, Harris will reiterate that she’s not for open borders, pivot to the conservative-friendly immigration deal that Trump scuttled, and maybe quote some stats about “illegal” crossings or deportations or something to show that the Biden-Harris administration has been “tough” on undocumented immigration and more effective than the Trump administration. That’s what the bog-standard political consultant book would tell her to do. That’s the safest way to answer that question.

It’s also an answer that doesn’t really get her anywhere. It accepts the racist and xenophobic premise of the question—that undocumented immigrants are “bad”—and reduces the debate to a question of who has the best plan to stop the bad guys. On that question, Harris can never win, because Trump’s vile and evil plan to deport people his government is unable to shoot or drown is more satisfying to the terrible humans who accept the premise of the question in the first place. The fact that Harris’s method of curtailing undocumented immigration is more effective than Trump’s (though not really more humane) will be completely lost on those who just want immigrants to face consequences for daring to make the country more brown.

I would answer the question differently, and not just because I believe in more liberal immigration policies than Harris’s. If I were the one debating Trump, I would say, “Immigrants are ruining the country? Donald, that’s a horrible thing to say about your wife, Melania, who I think is lovely.”

You see what I did there? First, I’ve pushed back on the core xenophobic underpinning of the Republican position (that immigrants are “bad”), but I’ve done it through a personal attack on Trump, one that also calls out the obvious hypocrisy of his stance on immigration. Except you can’t say that I “attacked” him because I literally called his mail-order wife “lovely.” More importantly, I’ve purposefully misconstrued Trump’s attacks on so-called “illegal” immigrants and re-characterized them as attacks on immigrants generally.

This answer also does something else: It dangles two kinds of “bait” in front of Trump—one based on policy, the other based on personality—and I’d be ready to pounce should he go for either. If Trump took the policy bait, he’d end up having to explain the differences between his stance on undocumented immigrants and those who arrive by other means… and I will bet all the money in my pocket that he is not intellectually capable of doing that in a coherent way.