Politics / The House GOP Is Irretrievably Broken It couldn’t happen to a more deserving group of people. The problem is that their dysfunction could break the country, too.

House majority leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) announces that he is pulling out of the race to become speaker following a House Republican Conference meeting on Capitol Hill on Thursday evening, October 12, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post / Getty Images)

In the end, House Republicans didn’t want a guy “like David Duke but without the baggage,” which is what Louisiana GOP whip and aspiring speaker Steve Scalise allegedly called himself years ago. Although Scalise “won” the House Caucus nomination Wednesday evening, defeating wing nut (and alleged sexual-abuse enabler) Representative Jim Jordan 113 to 99, all day Thursday he hemorrhaged support. Last night, he admitted the obvious—he would never get the 217 votes he needed—and withdrew from the race. “We have to come together for the country,” he told reporters.

That’s almost certain not to happen. Some in his caucus would likely prefer former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke, with all his baggage, or drafting Duke’s choice for president, 91-felonies-and-counting Donald Trump.

Scalise had many people to thank for his humiliation. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, never known for her empathy, said he should focus on recovering from multiple myeloma, the blood cancer he’s battling. Trump, who had endorsed Jordan, agreed. “Steve is a man that is in serious trouble, from the standpoint of his cancer,” he said. North Carolina Representative Nancy Mace, who sometimes plays a moderate on television then veers to the right, was the lone Republican who said Scalise’s association with white supremacists—he famously attended a conference organized by a racist group Duke ran in 2002—was disqualifying.

Colorado conservative Ken Buck also had a moment of conscience, telling reporters Thursday that he couldn’t vote for Scalise or Jordan, because neither would say publicly that they believe President Biden was legitimately elected.

Meanwhile, former speaker Kevin McCarthy, deposed only a week ago, was sniping behind his whip’s back all day, and was the first to tell reporters Scalise didn’t have the votes after an evening meeting. Surprising no one, Jordan immediately made clear that he’s back in the race for speaker. McCarthy, who said he wouldn’t run again after he lost the job, has widely hinted that if drafted, he’ll run, and if elected, he’ll serve. Give it up, My Kevin.

Scalise loyalists clapped back at Jordan just as quickly. Missouri Representative Ann Wagner told Politico that she would never support the wing nut former wrestling coach because he worked to undermine Scalise, telling him after he won the Wednesday caucus vote: “You get one ballot. And when you go down, you will nominate me.” (Jordan’s staff denied the exchange.)