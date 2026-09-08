Activism / COINTELPRO Is Back How Homeland Security has adopted the COINTELPRO playbook.

Former FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover in 1953. (Hulton Archive / Getty Images)

COINTELPRO is back.

The worst of FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover’s dreadful operations, COINTELPRO included criminal attacks against Americans whose opinions he opposed. Now such attacks are being carried out by agents from the Department of Homeland Security against people who oppose President Donald Trump’s demands that hundreds of thousands of immigrants be detained and deported.

Then and now, such operations were a violation of the First Amendment right to dissent. Then and now, officials acted under the extraordinary assumption that they could use the colossal power of federal law enforcement agencies not only to suppress dissent but also to injure, even kill, Americans whose political opinions they did not like.

Hoover’s secret COINTELPRO operations, which took place from 1956 until Congress stopped them in the mid-1970s, ranged from crude to cruel to murderous: injecting activists’ oranges with strong laxatives, hiring prostitutes known to have sexually transmitted diseases to lure activists into sexual encounters, creating a plot intended to cause Dr. Martin Luther King to commit suicide, and, worst of all, playing an essential role in the shooting death of Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton in November 1969.

The recent operations that closely resemble Hoover’s secret COINTELPRO are part of the largest effort ever conducted against immigrants in the United States. Many thousands of residents of Minneapolis and St. Paul took to the streets repeatedly and peacefully early this year to protest the massive arrests of their neighbors, immigrants who are crucial to the local workforce and are part of the fabric of their neighborhoods.

Trump and his Homeland Security operatives reacted to that peaceful dissent with fierce force. ICE and Customs and Border Protection agents shot two Minneapolis residents dead in public—Renée Good, a writer, as she and her partner observed and protested ICE operations taking place near their home, and Alex Pretti, a nurse for the US Department of Veterans Affairs, as he was assisting a woman who had been pushed to the ground by agents. Agents pushed him to the ground and shot him dead.

It recently was revealed in official documents that shortly after federal agents killed Good and Pretti, instead of opening an investigation into those killings, the federal government opened sweeping surveillance operations against peaceful protesters. Adopting another part of the COINTELPRO playbook, Homeland Security opened operations that involved spying on in-person and online gatherings of what it labeled “violent opportunists and agitators”—members of labor unions, a climate change group, a socialist collective, a bicycle repair group. Massive surveillance of these groups took place in libraries, parks, churches, and other public places. A Homeland Security spy who sat in on a meeting of a progressive climate group noted in his security report, according to the Associated Press, that the group had discussed sit-ins, de-escalation tactics, and “having a police liaison and safety marshal present during events.” Hardly the plans of a group of terrorists.

The tactics included using various invasive methods to gather information about organizations and individuals who were not suspected of engaging in criminal activity, but rather, came under surveillance simply because they demonstrated against the operations being conducted against immigrants. Administrative subpoenas, which, unlike other subpoenas, do not require judicial approval, were secretly used to get extensive financial records of the Sunrise Movement, an environmental group, and of the large labor union, the Communications Workers of America. The government secretly collected three years of records of wire transfers made by the very large Service Employees International Union, claiming this information was needed to investigate “domestic terrorist financing”—echoes of Hoover’s successful pleas to Congress each year that he needed a hefty budget increase because Communists, then Black activists, then antiwar activists were destroying the country. For decades Congress funded his greatly expanding operations without asking a single question about the bureau’s operations. The only question they asked: How much do you want?

Trump-appointed federal prosecutors in Minneapolis presented information to grand juries that was gathered by using COINTELPRO-like tactics. They claimed that 18 organizations—including the AFL-CIO, the largest federation of labor unions in the country—were part of a conspiracy to stop immigration officers from functioning in Minnesota. As the world saw in daily reports from Minnesota, the demonstrations were conducted by hundreds of thousands of average citizens.