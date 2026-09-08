Politics / In Trump’s Mafia, Even Goons Can Do Billion-Dollar Shakedowns Corey Lewandowski is a disposable underling, but he’s protected enough to scorn the law.

Corey Lewandowski speaks at a Donald Trump campaign rally in Derry, New Hampshire, on October 23, 2023. (Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Donald Trump is besotted by the romance of gangsterism. He’s the kind of viewer who sees classics such as the Godfather movies or Goodfellas not as cautionary tales but as how-to guides. In 1992, Trump hired the famed architect Philip Johnson to tart up the façade of one of his ill-fated New Jersey casinos. Taking a measure of his prospective employer, Johnson remarked that Trump would make “a good mafioso.” Trump took that as a compliment and added his own hyperbolic spin: “one of the best.”

When running for president in 2015, Trump again confirmed that gangsterism was an ideal. At a rally, he noted that critics objected to his idea of shaking down dependent allies such as South Korea and Germany for protection money in the form of coerced purchases of US arms. Trump’s response was, “Don’t worry about it, okay. The Mafia is not so stupid, all right.”

In both the Mafia of popular folklore and in Trump’s real-life governing style, there is a strict hierarchy of power. The mob boss and his inner circle sit at the top, forming a tight-knit crime family—the people who are to be protected and kept close at all cost. This is the role played by Trump, his children, and his son-in-law Jared Kushner. The second tier of power is the capos and made men who are guaranteed senior leadership roles; real-estate developer and emissary Steve Witkoff currently occupies that role.

But as with the Mob, Trump’s lawless enterprise also requires the services of a lower ring of goons and hoodlums who are more disposable—not enjoying quite the unlimited access to power of the close family and capos but still of service, particularly since they are more willing to do the dirty work of intimidation that is sometimes needed. These are the wiseguys and goodfellas, louts who often get into trouble and need to be kept at a distance but still have their uses. At various times, disreputable figures such as Steve Bannon and the disgraced lawyer Michael Cohen have fulfilled these roles, falling in and out of presidential favor.

Corey Lewandowski is a classic Trumpian wiseguy, never truly part of the inner core but still kept in the president’s orbit. Lewandowski started as a maverick in New Hampshire’s GOP, a Reaganite turned Tea Party supporter whose bare-knuckle mannerisms ruffled country-club Republicans. With little future in the party’s establishment, he was an early Trump backer, meeting the candidate in 2014 and joining the campaign in 2015. For a brief period in 2016 he was Trump’s de facto campaign manager, until he was elbowed aside by Paul Manafort, who had the confidence of Trump’s family.

Lewandowski remained in Trump’s orbit off and on, usually depending on how much he was embarrassing the boss. He’s prone to run-ins with the law and accusations of sexual abuse. In 2016, he was charged with assaulting Breitbart reporter Michelle Fields, although the case was dropped. In 2022, Lewandowski made a plea deal with authorities in Las Vegas to settle a complaint against him of unwanted sexual attention, which included forced touching, made by the wife of a major Republican Party donor.

None of this was enough for Trump to permanently cut ties with Lewandowski. Writing in New York magazine in 2024, reporter Olivia Nuzzi marveled that Trump kept “bringing back known chaos agent Corey Lewandowski” (an astute observation since Nuzzi is a powerful chaos agent who keeps thriving despite many scandals). Trump justified Lewandowski’s position in his circle by saying, “I just like him. Corey’s a character.”

In the fall of 2025, Lewandowski was rewarded for his long government service by being made a “special government employee,” or SGE, in the Department of Homeland Security, then run by Kristi Noem (with whom Lewandowski is reportedly having an extramarital affair). On Monday, The Wall Street Journal released a bombshell report that Lewandowski used his position as an SGE (which exempted him from normal rules about not doing business while a government employee) to shakedown foreign governments and big corporations.

Lewandowski denies all the allegations. But the Journal report, if true, suggests stunning examples of brazen corruption: