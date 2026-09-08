Activism / Feature / The UAW Wave The union’s endorsements of insurgent candidates led to big wins this summer. It’s all part of a strategy to remake American politics for the working class. The UAW Wave Has Hit Our Shores The union’s endorsements of insurgent candidates led to big wins this summer. It’s all part of a strategy to remake American politics for the working class.

This article appears in the October 2026 issue, with the headline “The UAW Wave.”

During Claire Valdez’s campaign this year to represent New York’s District 7 in Congress, a slogan organically emerged: “Claire was there.” Repeated by labor organizers and campaign surrogates, the phrase referred to Valdez’s constant presence at worker actions in the city as a member of the State Assembly over the past several years—picket lines, union rallies, and fundraisers. Claire was there.

I was at one such event this past March, a benefit that raised money to send Amazon workers to an organizing conference sponsored by the magazine Labor Notes, where a Teamsters organizer used the phrase, possibly for the first time. As the crowd of delivery drivers and union members chanted, “Claire was there, Claire was there,” I thought back to scenes I had visited in my reporting on labor in New York City over the past few years. Indeed, Claire was there: at a freezing 2024 holiday-season picket line outside an Amazon warehouse in Queens; at a September 2025 rally over allegations of attempted union-busting at Brooklyn Defender Services, an organization of public defenders; and, earlier this year, at a strike by Long Island Rail Road workers outside Penn Station. Each time, Valdez was marching alongside workers, hyping up the crowd, and drawing media attention as one of the few elected officials—or perhaps the only one—present.

But as the slogan took off, Valdez was chagrined. “I hated the slogan when I first saw it,” she told me when we met at a coffee shop in her neighborhood of Ridgewood, Queens, this summer. “It’s hard being a candidate when I really hate seeing my name in places.” Politicized in the era of Bernie Sanders’s 2020 campaign slogan “Not Me, Us”—which she calls “probably the best political slogan that’s ever been created”—Valdez didn’t want the message of her own campaign to elevate her as an individual over the movements she came up through. “I was there because I was organized to be there. What’s so powerful about the labor movement is that it belongs to all of us,” she says. “In the moments that I have been brave, it’s because I wasn’t alone.” Now, she says, she’s come around to the slogan somewhat, but with her own addendum: “I wasn’t there by myself.”

Valdez won her primary in a wave of victories for left-wing candidates challenging the political establishment in New York City. Congressional primary wins this summer by a slate of candidates endorsed by Mayor Zohran Mamdani—Valdez, Darializa Avila Chevalier, and Brad Lander—seemed to signal a mandate for a working-class-focused policy agenda. But even among the other leftist candidates, Valdez is unique in her emphasis on the role of the labor movement in her political development and vision. “Joining my union was the first time I was a member of something,” she says. “That certainly shaped the way I thought about building collective power.” As a worker at Columbia University, Valdez was elected chair of her unit with the United Auto Workers and served on its bargaining committee. Two years ago, with the support of the UAW, she was elected to the State Assembly. Brandon Mancilla, the regional director for UAW Region 9A, which includes New York City, says Valdez had to be persuaded to jump into electoral politics. “She doesn’t come to this from a politician’s ambition,” he says. “She comes to this from ‘Where can I be most helpful to the movement?’—to the workers’ movement, to DSA, to her political homes.”

If the victories of Valdez, Avila Chevalier, and Lander can be seen as validating the mayor’s agenda, they also point to the growing political might of the UAW in New York City. In addition to the victories of the congressional candidates it endorsed, 15 of the union’s candidates for the State Assembly won their primaries along with all five of its State Senate candidates. In 10 of these races, the insurgent candidates unseated incumbents. According to the UAW, more than 500 members canvassed, rallied, and phone-banked to reach more than 50,000 voters.

“When our members decide to do something,” Mancilla says, “we throw down.”

Union power: The UAW’s Brandon Mancilla with Democratic candidates Claire Valdez, Darializa Avila Chevalier, and Brad Lander in New York. (Michael Nagle / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The UAW’s growing, member-led political program is part of a national agenda to revitalize the union led by Shawn Fain, its president since a runoff election in 2023. Fain and a slate of leaders (including Mancilla, who’d been elected the previous year) were elected on the promise of creating a more transparent, democratic union. This vision extended beyond the bread-and-butter issues of bargaining to the political sphere. Members have been highly involved in the endorsement process, gathering in local Community Action Program (CAP) councils to interview candidates and deliberate over how the union should participate in races. “They want a union that reflects their values and is organizing to change our political conditions too, not just our workplace issues,” Mancilla says. The union seeks to elect candidates who not only champion its priorities but have come up through its political machine. “These candidates bring forth not just the platform…they bring the experience of having fought for those things,” Mancilla says. “They’ve bargained contracts, they’ve organized their workplace, they’ve organized their coworkers, they’ve been a part of or led strikes.”

The UAW has long had a political program, recognizing the relationship between “the ballot box and the bread box,” as its legendary president Walter Reuther declared. “What the union fights for and wins at the bargaining table can be taken away in the legislative halls,” he famously said. But prior to the UAW’s 2023 reform process, endorsements were decided by the leadership without substantial participation from the members. Fain and Mancilla took office on a platform of broad reform, including increased democratic participation and member-led organizing initiatives, after at least a decade of corrupt leadership that made backroom deals with the bosses. That led to mass actions like the 2023 Stand Up Strike at the Big Three automakers and progress in organizing auto plants in the South.

In New York, this more militant approach has often put the UAW on the opposite side of electoral fights involving other, sometimes larger unions. Valdez’s opponent, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, was endorsed by influential unions like 32BJ SEIU, RWDSU, and the public-sector District Council 37. In last year’s mayoral primary, the UAW was the first union to endorse Mamdani, while his main opponent, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, made his closing remarks at a rally in Union Square joined by the leaders of other local unions. Many unions, particularly New York’s large public-sector unions, which rely on relationships with elected officials for funding, tend to stick to endorsing incumbents.

Valdez’s race served as a test case for the union’s theory of building political power that it hopes will extend across the country. “If we just simply put our logo on a poster, that doesn’t do much,” Mancilla says. “If you’re endorsing people that your members are fully behind, if you have the pulse of your membership, then you can do a lot more with volunteers.” While Region 9A has been at the forefront of building the union’s electoral program in New York, the UAW is simultaneously flexing its political muscle in other regions where it has a large membership. In Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed won his US Senate primary in August with the backing of the union’s political engine, despite a record $60 million in outside spending supporting his opponent, Haley Stevens. According to the union, nearly 800 UAW members knocked on 15,000 doors, made 145,000 phone calls, and organized worker-to-worker conversations that helped turn out 112,887 UAW voters during early voting.

Candidates like Valdez see the UAW’s political work as a critical tool to combat the exodus of working-class voters from the Democratic Party. “America is a hot shop right now,” she says, using a labor-movement term for a workplace that’s ripe for organizing. “The right is looking at the same thing we are, and they’re seeing the same opportunities to win people over. They’re going to beat us to it if we’re not actually transforming American society.”

Standing together: A solidarity rally in Detroit during the UAW’s Stand Up Strike against the Big Three automakers in 2023. (Bill Pugliano / Getty Images)

In the decade that legal aid attorney Hoda Mitwally has been a member of the UAW, she’s witnessed firsthand how members have become more engaged with the political work of the union. “I viewed the union as something positive, as a path to stability, but I never saw the union as being a political home,” she says. But since 2023, Mitwally has seen the union’s new agenda trickle down into its electoral work. “With reform-minded leadership coming to power…there is now a mechanism for members to be engaged with broader politics in a way that there just was not in the very recent past,” she says.