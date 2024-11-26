The Big Picture / Reckoning With the Election Results What went wrong—and what we have to do now.

An expense of spirit: Harris gets cozy with Liz Cheney. (Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images)

This article appears in the December 2024 issue, with the headline “Something Happened,”

In a democracy, elections are more than just vote-counting exercises or contests between candidates. They are a kind of collective dream, drawing on disparate sources whose logic and meaning can be difficult to interpret. And as Freud reminded us over a century ago, dreams are always overdetermined—born from multiple causes, which in turn generate a variety of effects.

Even now, with time to at least begin to digest the results, the most honest answer to “What happened on November 5?” is probably a list. Waleed Shahid, an activist in the Uncommitted campaign (and a member of The Nation’s editorial board), published a helpful summary of 10 different genres of explanation on his Substack. A cousin of mine in DC outdid him, e-mailing her running tally of 20:

• Inflation

• Immigration

• Racism

• Sexism

• Rejection of incumbents/Biden’s unpopularity

• Anger

• Wealth inequality

• Disinformation/right-wing echo chamber

• White supremacy

• Transphobia

• Culture wars (woke-ism, DEI)

• Democratic elitism

• Ineffective channels of communication (more Joe Rogan,

less Taylor Swift)

• “Witch hunt” prosecutions of Trump

• International movement to the right

• Gaza

• Lateness of Biden’s withdrawal

• Lack of time to get to know Harris/vagueness of her answers

• Lack of a competitive primary

• Selection of Tim Walz as running mate

Your mileage may well vary; like the interpretation of dreams, reading the political runes is far from an exact science. But as a vulgar materialist, my own instincts tend toward the Democratic Party’s persistent failure to address the economic consequences of the globalization so enthusiastically embraced by Bill Clinton and his successors, and (given the radically compressed timeline of the Harris campaign) the colossal waste of time and resources pursuing the chimera of massive Republican defections rather than addressing the party’s own supposedly working-class base. (I put it that way since in the 48 percent of the electorate with family incomes between $30,000 and $100,000 a year, Republicans now appear to have the advantage.)

If you still have an appetite for postmortems, I heartily recommend Aditya Chakrabortty’s analysis in The Guardian, which points out that while Trump and the Republicans offered a populism of the right (“Your economic pain is real. Immigrants and the Democrats are to blame”), Democrats “have served up an anti-populism: telling voters they were wrong.” Above a truly stunning graph showing average hourly wages for blue-collar workers in the United States, Chakrabortty notes that

for the vast majority of US employees—whether middle class or working class, teacher or shop assistant—wages have flatlined. Not for four or even 20 years—but for most of the past half century. Strip out inflation, and average hourly earnings for seven out of 10 employees have barely risen since Richard Nixon was in the White House.

As he explains, if you start from an oligarchy where, while the rich get steadily richer, “most workers only get by because of low gas and food prices,” and then add a hefty measure of post-Covid inflation, the recipe for conflagration is complete.

At least this time, Nation readers had plenty of reason to distrust the Democratic National Committee’s optimistic pronouncements. Cozily campaigning with the Cheneys, we warned, was likely to alienate as least as many potential voters as it attracted. Likewise, as Jeet Heer noted, giving Trump and Vance a clear lane to masquerade as the anti-war candidates. Joan Walsh raised red flags over the falloff in enthusiasm, energy, and (particularly among younger voters) turnout in Georgia. John Nichols underlined Bernie Sanders’s and Shawn Fain’s increasingly desperate attempts to get Harris and Walz to return to the economic populism—and clear appeal to working-class voters—they had embraced in Chicago (only to abandon it in favor of attacks on Trump’s character once the big donors weighed in). As for the Democrats’ refusal to allow a single Palestinian elected official to speak at the convention—and Harris’s failure to show even Hubert Humphrey’s too-little-and-too-late independence from the administration’s pathologically persistent embrace of Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza—don’t get me started. Anyone who read the unhinged memo by Harris’s campaign chief from the Wilmington bunker on election night knew that it was all over but the counting.

This, it seems, is what democracy looks like: Donald Trump in the White House, Republicans in control of the Senate and the House, and, with their 6–3 majority on the Supreme Court, little prospect of any institutional check or balance. In such circumstances, the debate over whether or not this amounts to a mandate is, in my view, a distraction. What they have is power.



NOW WHAT?

And what do we have? We have each other. Eight years ago, in these very pages, I wrote: