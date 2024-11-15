Politics / StudentNation / “We Learned Very Little From 2016”: Dean Phillips Is Still Worried About the Democratic Party’s Strategy A conversation with former Biden primary challenger Representative Phillips on the election, his run for presidency, and the future of the party.

Representative Dean Phillips speaks to supporters during a campaign rally on January 22, 2024.

(Brandon Bell / Getty)

Gathered at his alma mater in Providence, Rhode Island, Representative Dean Phillips addressed a crowd of largely despondent Brown University students, faculty, and staff who were grappling with the impending Donald Trump presidency.

In October 2023, Phillips stepped down from his role in the Democratic House leadership over his party’s support for President Joe Biden’s reelection. Later that month, Phillips sacrificed his House seat in Minnesota to launch a presidential bid, further sounding an alarm that many within the Democratic Party refused to acknowledge: If Biden runs against Trump, Biden will lose.

The move made Phillips an outcast within his own party. He was ridiculed by establishment figures as weakening Biden’s candidacy and detracting from the administration’s record. But after Biden’s disastrous June debate performance, the president’s support, one by one, began to crumble on Capitol Hill.

Within a few weeks, Vice President Kamala Harris had all but formally clinched the Democratic nomination with the backing of Biden’s endorsement. A mere three months later, she lost the election, paving the way for Trump’s return to the White House.

After imploring the audience not to lose hope, Phillips sat down with The Nation to discuss weaknesses he sees within his own party, the internal Democratic frustrations with Biden’s bid for a second term, failures in party messaging, and what Democrats must do to win.

Owen Dahlkamp: It’s been about a week since the election. How are you feeling?

Dean Phillips: I think all of America would agree it’s a sense of relief to have another stressful and anxiety-ridden election behind us. But obviously, I, like many in this country, emerged very disappointed because the result was about as predictable as it was preventable.

OD: When you decided to challenge President Biden for a second term last October, you said that he would lose to Donald Trump if there were to be a rematch. As you look at the results of this election, in retrospect, do you think that is still the case?

DP: No question. I never did imagine that my party would make the same mistake twice, which is to employ selection over election. That’s why we were going to lose handily if Joe Biden had run. And frankly, I think it’s the same result, because, again, we chose to ignore people’s voices in favor of party insider voices. That will always result in a candidate who may be less than ideal for the moment.

OD: In the primaries generally, we’ve seen preference for establishment Democrats, whether by allegedly pushing out opposition in favor of an incumbent or party insiders’ bias influencing the outcome. In theory, these primaries are supposed to battle-test any potential candidates before they face off against their GOP opponent. What, if any, changes do you think need to be made to the Democratic primary process?

DP: A primary process should be a primary process. This past season was anything but, as evidenced by the clear collusion between state party chairs and committees and the Democratic National Committee. They suppressed competition, ensured that there be no debate, and prevented voters from choosing among more than one option in many states.