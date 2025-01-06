Joe Biden Loves Awarding Participation Trophies to the Failed Establishment Unwavering support for ancien régime restoration means prizes for Liz Cheney, Hillary Clinton, and George Soros. Edit

David Rubenstein, founder of The Carlyle Group, is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Joe Biden in the East Room of the White House on January 4, 2025. (Tom Brenner / Getty Images)

In theory, the beheading of a king and queen should trigger some sober reflections in the ruling class. But after Louis XIV and Marie Antoinette were famously guillotined in 1793, the surviving members of the House of Bourbon and their most fervent supporters were still adamantly committed to reviving to the same arrogant autocracy that provoked the French Revolution in the first place. In 1796, the Chevalier de Panat, a moderate who had hoped that in exile the monarchist faction would learn political prudence, despaired in a letter to a friend that “no one has forgotten anything, nor learned anything.” In historical memory, de Panat’s quip is usually distilled into a punchier formulation: “The Bourbons have learned nothing and forgotten nothing.”

After Napoleon’s defeat in 1815, the Bourbons did in fact enjoy a brief return to power, but the new regime of Louis XVIII and Charles X vindicated de Panat’s analysis. The restored Bourbons displayed no greater governing skill than before, leading to the July Revolution of 1830.

I’ve often thought that the epitaph “learned nothing and forgotten nothing” applies not just to the Bourbons but to the Democratic Party establishment. In 2016, this establishment received a major historical shock when their own Hillary Clinton—the candidate they had worked overtime to make the party’s presidential nominee—was defeated by a rank outsider running an anti-system campaign, Donald Trump. The rise of Trumpism did not lead to any establishment self-criticism but rather generated fantasies of an ancien régime restoration: While the party did come to accept a few populist economic policies advocated by Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, these were subsumed into a larger project to counter Trumpism by restoring bipartisan comity. The goal was a centrist-led popular front that gave pride of place to putatively moderate Republicans (notably John McCain and Mitt Romney) and wealthy donors (notably the former Republican Michael Bloomberg)—a coalition that would relegate Trumpism to the fringes of the political spectrum.

In 2020, the Democratic coalition coalesced behind Joe Biden as the most natural avatar of ancien régime restoration. Within the party itself, Biden was the one candidate who could fend off the insurgent threat of Bernie Sanders. More broadly, with a Senate career dating back five decades and a history of friendship with Republicans such as Strom Thurmond, Biden was the very embodiment of the old order. Making Biden the presidential nominee was the equivalent of French monarchists using demonic magic to revive a zombie Marie Antoinette. While Biden did make some adjustments to the realities of the 21st century, notably in supporting robust social spending advocated by the left wing of the Democratic Party, on the whole his presidency was a sustained exercise in bipartisan nostalgia—especially his foreign policy, devoted to funding proxy wars in Europe and the Middle East to shore up American global hegemony.

Now, with Donald Trump’s second presidential victory in three election cycles, the fantasy of ancien régime restoration should have been dealt a death blow.

Yet over the past week Biden has been using the waning days of his failed presidency to hand out awards that show his commitment to revitalizing a failed establishment is stronger than ever.

On Thursday, Biden gave the Presidential Citizens Medal to 20 people, including Liz Cheney, a former representative who is much celebrated among centrist Democrats for being a Republican who has been forthrightly critical of Donald Trump’s attempted coup of 2021. Two days later, Biden gave the Presidential Medal of Freedom—the nation’s highest civilian honor—to a group that The New York Times described as “core members of the political, financial and celebrity establishment of which he has long been a part.” Among the recipients were Hillary Clinton, the late George Romney (onetime governor of Michigan and father of Mitt Romney), and the billionaire George Soros. The Times explained the award to Soros by observing, “After weeks in which Mr. Trump has showcased Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, as a member of his inner circle, Mr. Biden appeared to want to say: We have our billionaires, too.”

Nor is Soros the only billionaire laureled by Biden: David Rubenstein, founder of the private equity fund The Carlyle Group, also joined the honor roll of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. As historian Rick Perlstein recently documented in The American Prospect, Rubenstein’s stock in trade is leveraging political access for private profit, pioneering the vulture capitalist tactic of buying companies on borrowed money and strip mining them for profits. Garlanding a figure like Rubenstein as “our billionaire” is a good way to destroy any credibility the Democratic Party might have as a champion of ordinary people.

Another decidedly elite honoree was Anna Wintour, editor of Vogue. Explaining Wintour’s prize, The New York Times noted that Wintour “put the first lady, Jill Biden, on the cover of Vogue twice in the last four years while spurning Melania Trump during her husband’s presidency. Ms. Wintour is one of the leading fund-raisers in the fashion industry, having hosted events for Mr. Biden’s re-election campaign in London and Paris last year.”

The Times sees Biden’s awards as making a political statement, stating that “the 82-year-old president is sending an unmistakable message of support for a democratic order he has said is threatened by Mr. Trump’s re-election.” Biden underscored this point at the end of the ceremony by saying, “Let’s remember, our sacred effort continues, and to keep going, as my mother would say, we have to keep the faith.”