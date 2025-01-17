Politics / Biden’s Biggest Legacy: An Unending Trail of Blood It’s not just the Gaza genocide. It’s his decades of warmongering in the Middle East.

Joe Biden coughs as he delivers remarks at the Department of Labor on December 16, 2024. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

As his presidency staggers to a close, the question of Joe Biden’s “legacy” is hanging heavily in the air. Even though he is ending his term as a deeply unpopular figure who paved the way for Donald Trump’s return to the White House, some liberal politicians and pundits are trying as hard as they can to celebrate his time in office.

“By any objective standard…he was a very good president whose accomplishments will benefit the nation for many years to come,” The Washington Post’s Eugene Robinson insisted recently. Vice President Kamala Harris said Biden’s “legacy of accomplishment over the past three years is unmatched in modern history,” and that “in one term, he has already surpassed the legacy of most presidents who have served two terms in office.”

Biden, too, is touting his supposed achievements. In a speech about his foreign policy legacy on Monday, he said that he was “leaving the next administration with a very strong hand to play” on the world stage.

For millions of Arab Americans, these statements make us question if we’ve been living in an alternate universe. That’s because, to us, Biden’s legacy will be defined by one thing and one thing only: his support for the genocide in Gaza, and his bloody history in the Middle East more generally, which stretches back decades.

Biden consistently harmed Arabs and Muslims through his foreign policy decisions long before he was president. In October 2002, while serving as chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, he joined 76 other senators in authorizing the use of military force in Iraq.

In an op-ed for The New York Times, he repeated false claims by the Bush administration that the only way to stop Saddam Hussein’s “relentless pursuit of weapons of mass destruction,” was to go to war with Iraq.

Biden showed no humility when these lies unraveled. In October 2004, he told the Council on Foreign Relations that he “never believed they had weapons of mass destruction.” He then tried to backtrack on his support for the war in November of 2005, calling it a “ mistake,” but only after more than 39,332 civilians had been killed in Iraq. In 2006, he floated a ludicrous plan to divide Iraq into three zones which the media dubbed “Shiastan, Sunnistan, and Kurdistan.”

As a senator in 2001, Biden also voted in favor of the US invasion of Afghanistan and issued statements supporting the extension of international military force in Kabul. Twenty years later, after his disastrously handled troop withdrawal in 2021, he would go on to lie again, stating: “I’ve been against that war in Afghanistan from the very beginning.”

As vice president, Biden bolstered the Obama administration’s efforts to make Americans comfortable with drone strikes. According to the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, there were 10 times as many air strikes in the War on Terror” during the Obama-Biden years than during the Bush administration. They launched more air strikes in their first year in office than Bush carried out during his entire presidency.

The air campaign led by Obama and supported by Biden destroyed life in Yemen, Somalia, and Pakistan and led to mass civilian casualties—despite their claims that their drone strikes were “ exceptionally surgical and precise.”