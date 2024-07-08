Environment / StudentNation / Can Video Games Help Us Beat Climate Change? The $160 billion industry has a massive carbon footprint, yet climate organizations are increasingly recognizing video games as an avenue for education and impact.

For climate activist and incoming university senior Amelia Southern-Uribe, video games have always provided a crucial escape from the real world. Yet, as the climate crisis continues to accelerate and young people’s climate anxiety soars, games have begun to offer something else: a feeling of agency that can often feel out of reach in reality, where aging policymakers and profit-seeking corporations often ignore young people’s calls for climate action.

The connection Southern-Uribe makes between climate activism and their passion for gaming provides a window into a growing and potentially impactful social phenomenon. A journal article from May titled “Geeks versus climate change: understanding American video gamers’ engagement with global warming” suggested that video games can provide a forum for climate change communications, in part because gamers are often already or more willing to get on board with the climate movement.

Video games are increasingly being recognized as an avenue to inspire everyday players to hold their communities, the gaming industry, and national governments accountable in confronting the climate crisis. A national survey found a positive association between playing video games and intending to take collective climate action. These findings were consistent even after controlling for confounding variables including age, political party, and attitudes toward global warming. And while gamers are often stereotyped as male and misanthropic, they’re actually a diverse demographic, encompassing a majority of adults in the United States.

As a nearly $160 billion global industry, video games are not known for sustainability. One 2019 study put its carbon footprint on par with the carbon dioxide emissions of over 5 million cars in the United States alone. In California, a 2015 study of homes found that the amount of electricity that went to computer gaming equaled the combined amounts for dishwashing machines and freezers. The industry also has faced criticism for its connections with the US military—the world’s single largest institutional source of greenhouse gasses—which has used gaming platforms as a vehicle for recruitment.

Yet many climate organizations and gaming industry members have recognized video games as a tool for education and activation around social good. In recent years, United Nations initiatives including the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and United Nations Development Program (UNDP) have partnered with game developers to engage gaming audiences around sustainable development goals and, specifically, combating climate change. The UNEP-backed initiative Playing for the Planet unites game companies and organizations to advance environmental action through video gaming. Such efforts include an annual competition called the Green Game Jam, which last year involved over 40 game studies and raised over $700,000 for wildlife protection, and is set to involve 80 games and target over 1 million players for 2024.

PlanetPlay, a non-for-profit initiative “dedicated to reversing the climate crisis through the power of people and technology,” provides valuable data both for UNDP to understand what climate policy changes people might want and for socially good-minded game developers to understand what gaming experiences most engage their players, according to Jude Ower, PlanetPlay’s chief strategy officer. “It gives studios and the industry a much clearer way to activate, rather than it being, you know, shooting in the dark,” said Ower.

Following a year of record growth in conscious consumerism, or consumers’ desire and willingness to pay more for ethical products, and with a majority of people wanting their governments to take climate action according to UN polling, it should come as no surprise that video game players are looking for games that engage them environmentally.

A 2022 survey by Playing for the Planet Alliance involving nearly 390,000 game-playing respondents found that over 80 percent desired green messages in their games. Over two-thirds of respondents said they would also consider making environmentally sustainable lifestyle changes, indicating a predisposition to climate action, but 10 percent more respondents answered this way after playing games with green messaging, demonstrating that such messaging can inspire at least a stated commitment to green behavioral change. The “Geeks versus climate change” article further suggests a positive relationship between playing games with climate content and players expressing an intent to take collective actions on climate change.

That broadened conception extends to game developers. Jonathan Hau-Yoon, lead artist on the environmental strategy game Terra Nil and game developer at Free Lives, isn’t an avid hiker like their Terra Nil co-creator. Still, Hau-Yoon found themself distressed by environmental and climate disaster. Developing and playing Terra Nil, which centers around caring for the environment and donates a portion of its proceeds to wildlife conservation, provided an antidote. “The feeling of agency, the feeling that I could do something about it, was very calming,” said Hau-Yoon.