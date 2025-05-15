May 15, 2025

The Fingerprints Climate Change Leaves Behind

A top climate-attribution scientist helps journalists understand and explain them.

Mark Hertsgaard
Edit
Climate Crisis Forest Fire

People carry a body, covered with a blanket, as they conduct a search-and-rescue operation after the second bombardment of the Israeli army in the last 24 hours at Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza City, Gaza, on November 1, 2023.


(Benjamin Fanjoy / Getty Images)

Friederike Otto is a leading practitioner of arguably the most important development in climate science in many years: attribution science. Specialists like Otto can now calculate how much responsibility man-made global heating has for a given extreme weather event. The brutal heat wave that scorched India and Pakistan in 2022, for example, was made 30 times more likely by global warming, Otto and her colleagues at the nonprofit World Weather Attribution group found.

Like police officers dusting a crime scene for fingerprints, attribution science reveals what role climate change played in a given weather disaster.

For journalists, such calculations are invaluable. Attribution science equips us with the data to connect the dots between climate change as a distant abstraction and climate change as a current reality—and to do so quickly, when our audiences are feeling those impacts. Which means journalists can dispense with the once-standard line that climate change cannot be linked to any single event, only to long-term trends. Attribution science changes that.

Journalists will find Otto’s book Climate Injustice useful for its descriptions of how attribution science works—how do scientists know what they know?—as well as its limitations. Scientists can measure climate change’s influence on heat waves with precision, she explains. Much harder, at least with today’s tools, is to calculate its influence on droughts, floods, and other precipitation-related events.

Trained as a physicist, Otto ventures beyond physical science in this book to make a moral and practical argument grounded in economics, history, ethics, and public policy. She also offers sharp observations about how journalists report the climate story.

She has no patience for coverage that blames individuals, as with shaming about air travel, but ignores far more destructive actions by ExxonMobil and other corporate polluters. She reports that nowhere are extreme heat events deadlier than in Africa, and accuses the Global North media of ignoring such events because their customers are not among the victims.

Current Issue

Cover of June 2025 Issue
June 2025 Issue

The media needs “to create new narratives” for the climate story, Otto writes. Don’t illustrate heat wave coverage with photos of kids licking ice creams; tell the stories of outdoor workers suffering from heat exhaustion and highlight how tree-shaded streets and community cooling centers can save lives. Ground climate coverage in science, but humanize the storytelling—and offer solutions.

Climate change is, of course, a physical phenomenon—the carbon dioxide released when oil, gas, or coal is burned traps heat in the atmosphere. But the way humans experience climate change, Otto argues, is a social phenomenon, shaped by differences in wealth, race, gender, and more. “The people who die are those with little money who can’t readily obtain all the help and information they need,” she writes.

A tone of controlled outrage animates Otto’s prose as she maintains that “that doesn’t have to be the case.” Humans have the know-how and money to protect nearly everyone; those in power simply have other priorities. The question, she believes is, “How many more human lives, how many more coral reefs, how many more insects will we allow ourselves to lose to the short-term continued use of comparatively cheap fossil fuels in the Global North?”

Covering Climate Now has long made similar suggestions about the framing of the climate story. With summer fast approaching in the Northern Hemisphere and climate-fueled disasters getting more frequent and destructive, newsrooms will have plenty of opportunities to do better in the weeks ahead.

Mark Hertsgaard

Mark Hertsgaard is the environment correspondent of The Nation and the executive director of the global media collaboration Covering Climate Now. His new book is Big Red’s Mercy:  The Shooting of Deborah Cotton and A Story of Race in America.

More from The Nation

Children and women run among a cloud of dust at the village of El Gel, eight kilometres from the town of K’elafo, Ethiopia, on January 12, 2023. The last five rainy seasons since the end of 2020 have failed, triggering the worst drought in four decades in Ethiopia, Somalia, and Kenya. According to the UN, drought has plunged 12 million people into “acute food insecurity” in Ethiopia alone.

Thinking Like an Ancestor on a Burning Planet Thinking Like an Ancestor on a Burning Planet

A conversation with Olúfémi Táíwò about the struggle for racial and climate justice in the face of catastrophe.

Q&A / Wen Stephenson

A green lantern was lit in the steeple of the Old North Church in Boston to announce a day of action—Sun Day—to celebrate that we no longer need fossil fuels.

We Can Run the World Without Fossil Fuels We Can Run the World Without Fossil Fuels

By lighting a green lantern in Boston’s Old North Church, environmentalists announce a new global day of action—Sun Day—to celebrate a world that no longer needs fossil fuels.

Mark Hertsgaard and Bill McKibben

Saving Sinking Homes

Saving Sinking Homes Saving Sinking Homes

How climate change is escalating a housing crisis in Alaska’s Native villages.

Photo Essay / Jess Zhang and Megan Gannon

Harmony Cummings holds a sign outside the office of Senator John Hickenlooper (D-CO) during a Time to Thrive rally organized by the Colorado Green New Deal coalition to demand support for the THRIVE act on March 31, 2021, in Denver.

A Silent Climate Majority A Silent Climate Majority

Most of the world’s people want stronger climate action—but don’t realize they’re the majority.

Mark Hertsgaard and Kyle Pope

New York City mayoral candidate and Democratic State Representative Zohran Mamdani campaigns in New York City on April 16, 2025.

Zohran Mamdani Tackles Climate Change and New York City’s Cost-of-Living Crisis Zohran Mamdani Tackles Climate Change and New York City’s Cost-of-Living Crisis

The mayoral hopeful’s Green Schools plan would renovate 500 public schools, build 500 green schoolyards, and turn 50 schools into resilience hubs.

Gabriel Hetland

A man holds a placard reading

The Game-Changing Truth That Could Save the Planet The Game-Changing Truth That Could Save the Planet

Dispelling the myth that climate action is unpopular could push the world over a social tipping point and lead to unstoppable progress.

Damian Carrington