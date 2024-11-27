Environment / The “Worst COP” Concludes With a “Heartbreaking” Climate-Finance Deal Activists say the climate agreement effectively signed away the 1.5-degree Celsius target—”our only real chance to safeguard humanity’s future.” Edit

Activists protest against fossil fuels and for climate finance at the COP29 Climate Conference on November 22, 2024, in Baku, Azerbaijan.

(Sean Gallup / Getty Images)

Baku, Azerbaijan—COP29 ended with an agreement that disappointed nearly everyone who wasn’t from a rich country.

The deal created a New Collective Quantified Goal or NCQG, UN-speak for a fixed amount that wealthy nations would pay to poorer ones. The bill for the Global North will come to $300 billion per year by 2035. This is a fraction of the $1.3 trillion in annual grants that developing countries were pushing to begin immediately. It is only a marginal increase from the $250 billion offered in an earlier version of the agreement, released the final scheduled day of the summit. The climate-financing agreement was reached in the early hours of Sunday morning, well after the scheduled end on Friday of the two-week climate summit held in Baku. The deal marked an end to a climate summit marred by chaos and bitterness and which one negotiator called the “worst COP in recent memory.”

Experts estimate that $1.3 trillion a year is what it would cost to avoid surpassing the planet’s 1.5-degree Celsius temperature threshold that was set in the 2015 Paris climate agreements. This level of funding is what’s needed to invest in energy transitions in addition to what is already being spent.

Delegates from across the Global South slammed the final deal. The African Group of Negotiators described the final pledge as “too little, too late.” A delegate from India, Chandni Raina, dismissed the amount as a “paltry sum” and the document as “little more than an optical illusion” designed to appease developing nations but which in reality deflects responsibility away from historical polluters. Developing nations from Asia, the South Pacific, Africa, and South America all echoed these remarks.

“The outcome of COP29 is nothing short of heartbreaking,” said Juan Carlos Monterrey Gomez, Panama’s climate envoy. “It feels as if we have signed away the 1.5-degree target—our only real chance to safeguard humanity’s future.”

This year COP was meant to address perhaps the most important question plaguing the climate-change movement: Who’s going to pay to stop climate change? Billed as the “finance COP,” negotiators were set with a task to clarify the money question. The last agreed number was from COP15 in 2009, where countries agreed to $100 billion paid to developing nations from 2020 to 2025 and which countries failed to honor.

In the meantime, money for climate financing has often been delivered piecemeal to nations with the highest needs. There is widespread acknowledgement that this approach is unsustainable. Domestic political volatility around the world can turn the funding tap on and off. The United States is a perfect example, with the incoming Trump administration likely to obliterate any climate-financing hopes.

The transition to net zero is an enormously expensive global project, which has long stalled due to a lack of financing. At the end of the first week of the two-week climate summit, a report released by economists at COP29 said that the “projected investment requirement for climate action” would be a whopping $6.3–6.7 trillion per year by 2030, divided roughly evenly between “advanced economies,” China, and other nations, and after 2035, that number would jump to $7–8.1 trillion per year. Climate activists throughout the summit had been calling on a deal in which developed countries pay $5 trillion per year, although many admitted that this number would not be achieved this year.

To put that number into perspective: The entire US federal budget for 2024 was $6.75 trillion. Germany, the next-largest Western economy, and the third-largest in the world after the US and China, has a federal budget of just under $0.5 trillion. The GDP of the entire world is estimated at roughly $100 trillion.

The deal crucially does not delineate what amount of funding goes to “mitigation,” i.e., carbon emissions reduction (of which 90 percent of climate financing is currently dedicated to) or what amount goes to “adaptation,” which is the term used to describe building resilient infrastructure to adapt to climate change.