Environment / “No One Wins on a Dead Planet”: A Former UN Climate Chief Loses Faith in Fossil Fuel Companies At COP28, Christiana Figueres, the architect of the Paris climate agreement, said people must balance outrage and optimism.

Christiana Figueres poses for a photo after an interview with the Associated Press prior to a news conference of “The Unite Behind The Science” campaign ahead of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, January 20, 2020. (Markus Schreiber / AP Photos)

This story is part of Covering Climate Now, a global journalism collaboration cofounded by Columbia Journalism Review and The Nation strengthening coverage of the climate story. This article first appeared in the Guardian.

People must balance outrage and optimism after a “hellish summer” of extreme weather, the UN’s former climate chief has urged at the start of the COP28 climate summit.

“We have to keep the outrage really high because we are so darn late,” said Christiana Figueres, a veteran negotiator hailed as the architect of the Paris climate agreement. She pointed to the weak policies that governments have set to cut planet-heating pollution and the $7 trillion with which they directly and indirectly subsidize fossil fuels.

But there are reasons for optimism that can stop people falling into “a dark rabbit hole,” she added. “I do make a conscious choice every morning to say, ‘Yes, I know what all the bad news is’—that’s easy to get because that just screams at you from whatever newsfeed you have—but also, what is positive that is going out there? What are the disruptive pieces that are real, strong evidence of the fact that this is changing?”

Speaking to a small group of reporters on Monday, Figueres highlighted the plummeting cost of renewable energy and the growth of electric cars as two areas where positive changes are happening faster and faster.

But we are getting “horribly close” to tipping points, even if they have not become our destiny, she added.

Figueres, a Costa Rican diplomat who started working on climate in the mid-1990s, said that she feels moments of hopelessness, helplessness, and depression every day but that “it is not my dominant feeling and certainly not my dominant energy.”

“The moment that we give up and say, ‘OK, we’re doomed, we’re going above 1.5 C, I’m just going to crawl into my little cubbyhole and pull my blankets over my sheets’—then we have a self-fulfilling prophecy, for sure. Our responsibility here is to understand the threat and do everything within our power to avoid it.”

Her comments come as world leaders meet in Dubai for the 28th UN climate summit. At a previous summit in Paris in 2015, when Figueres was head of the UN body that oversaw the conference, governments signed a legally binding treaty to stop the planet heating 2º C above pre-industrial temperatures by the end of the century, and ideally 1.5º C. But in the eight years since, world leaders have continued to push policies that will clog the atmosphere with more carbon than many people and ecosystems can handle.

This year’s summit is hosted by the UAE, a major oil and gas producer. The COP28 president, Sultan Al Jaber, is the boss of the UAE’s national oil company, which plans to expand production of fossil fuels. Al Jaber and his supporters have argued that the industry is an important partner that deserves a seat at the table.