Economy / The Strippers’ Union Faces Employers’ Trump Card Hell-bent on stopping workers from unionizing, employers will sometimes shut down a location or an entire business—that’s what happened at the Star Garden topless bar in Los Angeles.

Supporters joined strippers for a rally outside the Start Garden Topless Dive Bar in August 2022 in North Hollywood, California.

(Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images)

Lilith and Velveeta used to love dancing at the Star Garden topless bar in Los Angeles. A large stage and free rein to pick their own music fostered a creative group of dancers who became close-knit.

But when a new owner took over in 2021, much of what had made the bar feel like a haven changed. The new owner instituted lap dance quotas that put pressure on dancers to “hustle out dances,” Velveeta said. (Dancers’ stage names have been used to protect their privacy.) There was a disturbing lack of safety. While dancing, Lilith recalled, she was bitten, licked, groped, and slapped by customers. Security staff often saw what was happening, but, unlike at other clubs, they didn’t intervene, dancers said, and the owner instituted a rule that dancers could no longer flag them down to ask for help. It was common knowledge among dancers, Lilith said, that “if a customer was spending money and the bar was making money off the customer, if that customer did anything to a dancer it would not be egregious enough for them to be kicked out.” Management let customers stay late to observe dancers as they cashed out and then watch what cars they drove home, which left dancers fearful for their safety.

Concerned, in March 2022 the Star Garden dancers came together and drafted a petition that they presented to management demanding better protection from the club and rules for customers around things like filming dancers and egregiousness drunkenness. “We knew that we had to do something collectively to try to make change,” said Velveeta. But when they showed up the next night to work their shifts, a security guard was posted in front with a rope across the door and said none of them were on the list to be let in. Locked out of their workplace, the Star Garden dancers launched a strike. They held nightly picket lines with different themes in front of the club, keeping the strike going for months.

Eventually, the dancers decided to form a union, and at the end of 2022 they voted unanimously to unionize with Actor’s Equity, becoming the only unionized strip club in the country at the time. The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) helped the dancers broker a settlement with the owners in May of 2023 that stipulated that the club would reopen, the dancers would be offered their jobs and given back pay, and it would reverse the decision it had made during the strike to file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

And yet today the club is not back to normal. In March, the NLRB regional director for Los Angeles issued a complaint alleging that it had failed to reopen and rehire the fired dancers. They are still essentially locked out of their former employer a year and a half after they unionized.

What Star Garden workers are experiencing is disturbingly common in American union campaigns. Employers, hell-bent on stopping their employees from unionizing, will sometimes go so far as to shut down a location or even an entire business to disrupt a campaign. Kate Bronfenbrenner, director of labor education research at Cornell University, has studied employers’ threats to close when facing unionization campaigns. “I have found in my research consistently that the majority of employers will threaten [that] thanks to unionization that they’re going to have to shut down or move,” Bronfenbrenner told me. In a 2009 report, she found that employers threatened to close a location during 57 percent of union elections. Preliminary findings from when she looked at elections from 2016 to 2021 surfaced similar results. And although only a “small percentage” follow through, she said, the threat is enough to scare many workers away from organizing.

Examples of employers following through on their threats can be found all across the country and in many different industries. After all three of its locations in Ithaca, New York, voted to unionize, Starbucks closed all the stores in the area down. The NLRB ordered it to open one of them back up last July, but it still hasn’t. In 2015, Walmart shut down five stores that had been engaging in organizing. A week after the staffs of news sites The Gothamist and DNA Info voted to unionize in 2017, the owner abruptly shuttered them. After an aggressive anti-union response to its workers’ organizing, No Evil Foods laid off its entire production workforce without severance in 2021.

Employees of Wydown Coffee in Washington, DC, recently joined these infamous ranks. They started talking about forming a union this past March. There had long been grumblings about pay—$11 an hour—and workplace safety, and then a change in management pushed them over the edge. It wasn’t always easy to get coworkers on board; in a low-paid job with schedules out of their control, workers “are typically not super-duper financially secure,” former employee Tom Friedl said. “The prospect of rocking the boat and potentially losing this one foothold of financial security they have is very daunting.” Still, they were able to get enough support to go public with their union campaign.

In early May, workers reached an agreement with management to hold a union election. A week later, five days before ballots were set to be mailed out, they all found out they were losing their jobs because the owners were shuttering both locations and going out of business.

It came as a shock to employees. “There was never any sign that the business was having any problems,” Friedl said. If anything, sales had been steadily climbing after the depths of the early pandemic. The company said it was the culmination of a process started a year prior, but workers pointed out that they were placing orders for new supplies and products the day before the closure. Management had been talking about opening a third location.

The closure has left many workers in an abrupt financial crisis. “My next paycheck is not showing up,” Friedl pointed out. “That’s a ticking time bomb for my life.” Months earlier, he had applied to and been accepted in journalism graduate schools, but he decided to turn the offers down to continue working on the union fight. Now he has neither. Josiah Batterson was living paycheck to paycheck while working at Wydown. “Now I don’t even get my next paycheck,” he noted.

“In some ways it’s worse than if we were to lose the election,” Friedl said. “If we lost the election, then that would be ultimately a decision made by the staff as a whole.” Instead, the owners kneecapped the effort while also depriving nearly three dozen people of their livelihoods. “They took the choice away from us,” former employee Holly Costanzo said.

The puzzle is that many of these cases don’t appear to be financially savvy. Starbucks’s move to close Ithaca stores prompted Cornell University, which used Starbucks coffee in all of its cafeteria facilities, to choose a different company instead. “It was a costly decision,” Bronfenbrenner noted. Sometimes management may see it as a warning shot to the rest of its workforce when it shuts down one or a few locations: This is what will happen if you, too, organize. It doesn’t always work; the Ithaca closings didn’t make a dent in Starbucks workers’ organizing.

But other decisions defy logic. The owners of Wydown Coffee, for example, have ceased to make any money at all. Bronbenbrenner hasn’t been able to do an academic study into why this happens, but in her experience, she has seen it most common when employees try to unionize at a place where the original founder is still in charge. There’s a “sense that they built it and how dare anybody challenge them,” she said. “It’s not about the money. It’s about control.”