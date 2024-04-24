As Atrocities Unfold, Those Documenting Rights Violations Are Getting Laid Off Human Rights Watch just let go of 39 staffers. Workers are demanding executives take pay cuts instead

Human Rights Watch is laying off workers and shutting down its film festival. (Pavlo Gonchar / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images)

It was through a press release that Pamela Yates found out that her documentary film Borderland would no longer be shown at the Human Rights Watch Film Festival. That’s because the festival—which has spread from its base in New York to over 30 cities and has long been a pioneer of the human rights–focused film festivals—was shutting down and laying off almost its entire staff after a three-decade run.

The festival staff is not the only group that has suffered at Human Rights Watch. According to a source familiar with the information, 39 staff members, including unionized employees, are facing layoffs—almost 7 percent of the total staff—in departments ranging from operations to media as well as in research areas like women’s rights and the US-Mexico border. Many more long-term workers will not have their contracts renewed.

Staff had been notified as early as November that the organization was going through financial troubles and would be making attempts to cut costs, according to correspondence that was shared with me. On February 5, Tirana Hassan, the executive director of HRW, wrote to staff that “the organization grew very fast after Covid as we responded to complex global rights challenges,” and had a $9.5 million deficit for the 2023 fiscal year. “We will need to reduce staff numbers.”

Stacy Sullivan, a spokesperson for HRW, told me that the organization grew from a staff of some 550 in 2020 to over 600 while responding to crises in Sudan, Ukraine, Israel/Palestine, and more, which “was not sustainable.”

Proposed pay cuts for leadership would save the organization nearly a million dollars on its budget, 70 percent of which is spent on personnel. But 361 HRW staff members wrote to Hassan to demand more—asking for salary reductions of up to 30 percent for the top 20 earners, and for “equitable pay ratios” by fiscal year 2025.

The former executive director, Kenneth Roth, had a salary of $622,656 in 2022, according to ProPublica, while the minimum salary of an associate is $58,000. A former employee at Human Rights Watch, who wished to remain anonymous, described a toxic workplace with a major gap between the standards of living and treatment of senior staff and lower-level staff.