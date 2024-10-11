Society / StudentNation / AI Is Taking Over College Admissions For many high school students, artificial intelligence only heightens the anxieties around applying to college. How much of their application will be read by a human?

Doctoral student and AI expert Sven Schulze using examples and data to explain the error-proneness of ChatGPT. (Frank Rumpenhorst / Getty)

In 2024, Duke University announced that it would no longer assign a numerical value to undergraduate college admissions essays when scoring an applicant. While the university would still ask students to submit essays, they couldn’t be seen as an accurate reflection of writing ability. “They are not given a numerical rating, but considered as we think holistically about a candidate as a potential member of the Duke community,” Dean of undergraduate admissions Christoph Guttentag told the Duke Chronicle.

The personal-essay component of the college application has long served as a method to better understand a student’s interests, desires and motivations beyond their quantifiable achievements, and was “valuable in helping to identify competitive applicants,” according to Guttentag. But generative artificial intelligence has diminished the value of these essays. “It’s the fastest growth that we’ve seen of any platform and any kind of new technology and AI is not slowing down,” explains Dr. Asim Ali, the executive director of Teaching and Learning Innovation at Auburn University.

Over the last year, an increasing number of students have begun using platforms like ChatGPT and Caktus.ai to help complete their classwork. A recent survey found that ChatGPT was landing more and more high school kids in the principal’s office for plagiarism and academic dishonesty. But the same pattern has emerged in college admissions—allowing applicants to subcontract the writing process.

“It accelerates everything, but it doesn’t necessarily give depth to the learning. It’s taking away from kids’ learning. They’ve got to learn how to write. They’ve got to learn history,” said Catherine Marrs, a college admissions counselor based in North Texas. “The trend that I’m seeing is that kids are less and less ready to go to college.”

A survey done by Inside Higher Ed in September 2023 reported that eight in 10 colleges would use AI in admissions for the 2024 cycle. The same survey found that 70 percent of admissions officers saw AI being used to review recommendation letters and transcripts, with 60 percent saying that it was used to review personal essays. The report was met with skepticism by admissions officer Liam Borst, vice provost for enrollment management at UGA, who posted on X, “There is a zero percent chance admissions offices are using AI to read files.” Yet students are increasingly concerned with how AI can affect their applications.

“It would be hypocritical on the colleges’ hand to prohibit the use of AI for their students when they are using AI,” says Nicholas Segesmen, a high school sophomore from Coronado High School in El Paso Texas. “Admissions offices’ using AI graders feels unfair and impersonal,” said Husam Ramadan, a high school junior at Clovis North High School in Fresno, California. “With so much riding on these essays, I’d want them judged by a human who can comprehend nuance and depth.”

As a high school student, it sometimes feels like college admissions have taken over my life. But the involvement of AI only increases my anxieties: How much of my application will be read by a human?

Generative artificial intelligence has infiltrated every aspect of the application process—including the role of teachers, as more and more educators are reportedly using AI to write student recommendations. These letters are used to understand how students work and interact with their peers and instructors, and while these programs allow teachers to produce recommendations faster, the quality suffers. “These letters are supposed to allow admissions officers to get another accredited individual’s opinion on you as a person,” said Miranda Li, a high school junior at Sylvania Northview High School in Sylvania Ohio. “AI cannot possibly replicate the connection and the familiarity of a genuine letter of recommendation.”

Realistically though, some teachers feel that using generative AI to get a basic structure and building upon it allows the letter to be both genuine and efficient. “I go to ChatGPT, but then I don’t put that directly, because I know these kids better than ChatGPT ever will, right? I go through and I change things around. I make it so that there might be overlaps in the letters, but every letter is going to have something personal,” said Pedro Delgado, a computer science teacher at Young Women’s STEAM Academy in El Paso, Texas.

The recent shifts within admissions offices have students changing strategies during the application process. “I’ve realized I need to be even more diligent about clearly demonstrating my authentic abilities,” said Ramadan. “In-person interviews have become higher priorities for showcasing my knowledge rather than just papers an AI could hypothetically assist with.”